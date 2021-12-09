EASTON — Although Hanukkah is not the biggest observance in the Jewish calendar, there is something remarkable about participating in a ritual that is over 2,000 years old.
About 40 congregants came to watch the lighting of the eight candles under a pergola at Temple B’nai Israel as Venus rose in the distance. Peter Hyman presided as a jolly rabbi wearing a battery-operated sweater whose Hanukkah lights twinkled.
Jewish and non-Jewish people met in peace as many facets of the community got up to light a candle. In this blustery night, the electric menorah blew over, smashing all the bulbs. So, they skillfully resorted to wax and wicks and a flaming wand.
Many community leaders were involved. Mayor Robert Willey and his wife lit one, and Tracy Ward and Natalie Slater of the Easton Economic Development Corporation got to light one. Principal James Nemeth of Saints Peter & Paul High School stood up to light one. Even political operative Kimberly Kratovil, the Eastern Shore representative for Sen. Ben Cardin, got a chance to come up to the altar.
Karen Roberts, administrative assistant for Talbot County, had a candle to light. The most touching moment was when a member of the Temple B’nai community, Bruce Bernard, who had been struggling with poor health, was called up. He moved slowly but with purpose. Finally Kristen Greenaway, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, took the lighter and clicked it into a glass cylinder to ignite the flame.
As each candle was lit there was more and more warm flickering light touching the people’s faces.
“The deeper meaning of Hanukkah is religious freedom,” Rabbi Hyman said. “It really speaks to the need for and the right for people to have freedom of religion. The holy temple in Jerusalem was desecrated by the Greeks. They brought in idols. When I teach I always say, ‘Religion is a power struggle between those who are more numerous and those who are less numerous.’ When the Maccabees were able to defeat the Greeks, they were able to reclaim the temple and re-sanctify it, rededicate it. The word Hanukkah means dedication.”
The theological component to the holiday is that the Israelites had only one jar of oil to light the eternal flame.
“What we call the eternal light,” Hyman said. “The one jar of oil only had enough for one day. The miracle is that the oil, after it was lit, last for eight days instead of just one.”
In the scope of Jewish tradition, Hanukkah is a minor holiday.
“I don’t have to write a sermon. All the Hanukkah stuff takes place at home. It is supposed to be done in the presence of family. The rabbis of the Talmud asked, ‘What is Hanukkah?” We eat jelly doughnuts and fried potato pancakes called latkes. Why? Because they are cooked in oil. That’s our shtick,” Hyman said with a laugh.
Temple B’nai Israel, the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, is located at 7199 Tristan Drive. For more information and services, see bnaiisraeleaston.org.
