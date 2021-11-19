Harden answers questions from students at WC visit

CHESTERTOWN — “I think we actually haven’t done a good job of handing you a better world.”
That was a statement from Dave Harden, a Democrat running for Maryland’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, delivered to students at Washington College during an open discussion Monday, Nov. 8.
The discussion was held in the Hynson Lounge, promising a chance for students to ask questions of a congressional candidate over pizza in one of the college’s more intimate venues.
Harden is in a three-person primary race against fellow Democrats Heather Mizeur, herself a Kent County resident, and Jennifer Pingley. They all aim to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Andy Harris next fall.
Introducing himself to the Washington College students, Harden spoke about growing up in Carroll County farm country before the days of universal kindergarten. He talked about his time in the Peace Corps and his career in the U.S. Foreign Service, leading efforts and negotiations in crisis areas like Yemen.
“For all of my life, I was just an American, a small town farm boy from this district who was honored to represent America in the toughest challenges of our time,” Harden said.
In talking about his decision to run for Congress, with this being his first bid at elected office, Harden pointed to the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol, Harris’ efforts to undermine the 2020 election results and a vote by Harris against a defense spending bill while Harden’s own son was serving overseas in the military.
“If we don’t have democracy, we don’t have anything. It is a form of government that sets us apart, that makes us special. We can’t lose it,” he said.
Another risk facing the nation that spurred Harden’s campaign is climate change, a topic that brought out a number of discussion points with students.
For Harden, it does not matter if individuals believe in climate change or think it is a hoax. He said climate change is already driving financial markets.
“We can build the solutions. That takes science and math and engineering and technology and critical thinking skills — that’s what you have,” Harden told the students. “Or, we can buy it from other countries.”
Harden also spoke about his concerns for the next generation, the students sitting in the room with him. He said there needs to be an economy and a playing field that works for everyone.
He said that includes universal pre-kindergarten, but also looking at college costs.
Earlier in the evening, Harden spoke about the importance of a liberal arts education. When discussing the cost of higher education, he recognized that not everyone can afford to go to a Washington College.
Harden said there are many skills young people can develop. He said they could go through college and become a lawyer or they could learn a trade and start a deep sea welding company providing services around the world.
“I want to make sure that we’re able to give a better country for you and when it’s time, your kids and your grandkids. Because that’s what we’ve got and we can’t fail,” Harden said.
When the floor opened to students’ question, the conversation turned to foreign policy.
Harden said his generation grew up during the Cold War, with the United States and Russia as superpowers. He said now is a time of great power competition between the United States, Russia and China, as well as smaller nations also looking to have greater global influence like India, Turkey and Iran.
He expects the friction to grow in U.S-China relations, as China will face inherent growing stresses. He said the nations need each other and that requires stability and predictability.
A student asked Harden about what policy decisions he would support to preserve democracy.
Domestically, Harden favors the For the People Act, a bill first introduced in 2019 to expand voting rights that has twice been approved by the House but remains stalled in the Senate.
Harden also spoke against gerrymandering, saying it only produces greater polarization because it packs districts by party.
“Foreign policy is tough, right?” Harden said. “You have to have relationships and diplomatic dealings with people who have different perspectives.”
He spoke about China’s human rights abuses against Uyghurs and Saudi Arabian royalty signing off on the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He expects Russia will continue to be adversarial.
Harden told the students that the values of the United States are important, but there is no reason not to have diplomatic relations with people who might be bad actors.
“There are friction points. Yes there are. But life is often complex,” he said.
To him the Cold War may ultimately prove to be a simpler era than the complexities in foreign policy the nation will face over the next 50 years.
When it comes to Russia and China, Harden said both nations are very diverse, but they hold together through authoritarian rule. He said the United States sends a powerful message, that being open and free is a better approach.
When talking earlier about the economy here in Maryland, Harden used a Salisbury-based shipbuilding company as an example of an important employer. He was challenged by a student who asked how that pairs with climate change and carbon emissions.
Harden said there are many ways to approach carbon capture and to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay. He spoke about the need to address pollution from metropolitan areas and from farms in northern states into the Susquehanna River that feeds the Bay, as well as issues with the Conowingo Dam at the Susquehanna’s mouth.
He said the stress is being put on the watermen, the people who know the Bay best. He said he learned from his work in the Foreign Service that when tackling large problems in a region, locals — in the Bay’s case, watermen — have to be included.
In talking about party politics, Harden said Democrats lose 90% of rural counties in the United States. He said part of that boils down to the need for jobs and opportunities in rural areas.
“It’s easy for a Democrat to come to Washington College. It is. It’s a lot harder for Democrats to talk to the guy that’s been swinging the hammer for the last 30 years, or the watermen or the people that don’t see an economic future,” he said.
He said the pandemic and the turn to virtual learning showed how important broadband internet access is to rural areas. He said Harris’ vote against a massive infrastructure package that included broadband expansion means rural children without access would not be able to compete.
Harden chided Harris’ reason for voting against the defense bill because it included a review of military bases named for Confederate generals.
“He grew up in Brooklyn (N.Y.). Why does he care even about these things?” Harden said.
A student raised the issue of gun control in the face of the attack at the Capitol and the prevalence of mass shootings
“I didn’t have that growing up,” Harden said. “And I’m sorry that you had to go through that. That’s not right. That means we failed you.”
Harden said mass shootings seem endemic and nothing is addressing the problem. He said one tack Democrats could take is instead of talking about “gun control,” they could reframe the conversation over “gun safety.”
Harden said in metropolitan areas, talking about guns turns to thoughts of school shootings and mass violence, while in rural areas, it is about going hunting with grandparents.
“I can assure you this, you’re never getting anywhere with Andy Harris on this issue,” Harden said.
Harden said his generation needs to do better and to give young people a better world. He said education is harder, housing, climate and foreign policy are all harder.
Stating that he does not think his generation has handed the students a better world, he said he thinks they need to make sure the students are smart, equipped and ready to go when it’s their turn. He also said better people need to be voted into office.
“Nobody would be perfect,” Harden told the students. “But you could vote for people who actually care, who really try, who value service over politics.”
