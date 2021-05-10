EASTON — For Dave Harden, climate change isn’t so much a partisan political debate. It is going to be a driving force in the economy and a “market disruptor.”
“The capital markets and technology have already decided that we will be driving climate solutions over the course of the next decade. And climate will be a market disruptor,” said Harden, who officially launched his Democratic congressional campaign on Monday, May 10.
There is evidence of Harden’s contention with automakers launching more aggressive plans to produce electric and hybrid vehicles and other big corporations allegiance to renewable energy and cutting carbon emissions. President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change and renewable energy will also drive dollars and government contracts.
Harden has officially joined the Democratic field hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st., in 2022.
Harden is a former international development officer who served as an assistant administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development during the Obama and Trump administrations.
Harden said his foreign service and economic development experience set him apart from other Democratic candidates looking to unseat Harris.
“I have worked on the most complex economic issues and I have helped communities and companies to connect to global economies,” Harden told The Star Democrat.
“For me, it’s not talking points. It’s what I have done for 30 years,” he said.
Harden said the marketplace is already moving to address changes in the climate and the Shore can be a global example of balancing the environment and jobs. “The intersection of the economy and climate is what our future look like,” Harden said.
The Democratic candidate would like to see the Shore become a research and innovation hub related to the climate. He points to the work already being done related to the Chesapeake Bay. “We are in a unique position,” he said stressing the need to balance the environment and economy.
He would like to see the Shore become a testing ground for climate technology forging alliances with universities, federal researchers and innovative businesses. Harden said he’s worked with Massachusetts Institute of Technology and would like to see a climate change equivalent to the DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). The Pentagon’s research and development group developed technology that sprouted into the internet. “This is our opportunity,” he said.
Harden joins a 2022 field that also includes Mia Mason (who lost to Harris in 2020) and former state lawmaker Heather Mizeur.
Mizeur is a progressive who has picked up endorsements from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md-8th, and former Eastern Shore congressman Wayne Gilchrest.
Harden said he is more in the political middle and that Shore voters prefer results over ideological extremes.
Still, like other Democrats, Harden criticized Harris for his support for former President Donald Trump’s contentions that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election because of voter fraud and the counting of illegal votes.
Harris joined objections to Biden’s win on Jan. 6 during Congress’s certification of Electoral College results.
“Andy Harris needs to be held accountable for his role in the insurrection,” Harden said referring to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
Harris has defended his objections to Biden’s win in key battleground states saying the results and Trump’s claims needed to be investigated.
Harden said his son serves in the U.S. Air Force and the Jan. 6 “insurrection undermined our troops’ morale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.