CAMBRIDGE — A group of around 50 people braved the cold on Saturday, March 11, to celebrate Harriet Tubman Day. They gathered in a semi-circle around the impressive, 13-feet, bronze, “Beacon of Hope” sculpture of Tubman reaching for the northern star in front of the courthouse. Politicians, young adult authors, musicians, a judge and activists all came together, and Douglass Mitchell, a living Harriet Tubman descendant, even gave a few brief words.


