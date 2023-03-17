CAMBRIDGE — A group of around 50 people braved the cold on Saturday, March 11, to celebrate Harriet Tubman Day. They gathered in a semi-circle around the impressive, 13-feet, bronze, “Beacon of Hope” sculpture of Tubman reaching for the northern star in front of the courthouse. Politicians, young adult authors, musicians, a judge and activists all came together, and Douglass Mitchell, a living Harriet Tubman descendant, even gave a few brief words.
The high school freshman spoke of writing her book.
“‘Discovering Harriet’ is the name of the book. What inspired me was showing younger kids that they can make a change. I was also trying to fund the statue. It took roughly two years to write. Originally it was just paper that we passed around. Then we learned how to work on apps that we could draw and illustrate on. So it is really nice,” said Izzy Trissell.
She is both a freshman in high school and a published author. Reading from her book, she said, “If Harrient Tubman taught us anything, it is that anything is possible.”
Alpha Genesis Development Corporation co-founder Adrian Holmes was uplifted by the youth taking on the cause of the statue. She acted as emcee at the event.
Holmes said, “Let this monument be a testament for the rest of your life. That if you think it, you dream it, it’ll happen. So, thanks for inspiring us.”
Margaret Ingersoll, executive director of Handsell, gave testimony to Shirley Jackson.
“She was our president and passed away on Dec. 21. She grew up in the Indian Town. She was a warrior. She would say very little, but she would listen to everybody — no matter who you were or the color of your skin. She loved most of all. So, Harriet I hope you are there to meet her,” Ingersoll said.
There were solemn nods in remembrance. In some ways, the statue is a profound act of memory. There are bricks with names on them commemorating people who have supported the project. Holmes called them stories in the stone.
Linda Harris, director of events and programming at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center, sang the song “Hush.” The words went simply, “Hush, somebody’s calling my name.”
Then Mitchell said of Tubman, “This fine lady’s father Benjamin Ross was my great-great-great-grandfather, which makes Harriet Tubman my great-great-aunt.”
Mitchell is in Dorchester doing research into Tubman’s lost family members. Tubman had three sisters and a brother Moses, who was supposedly a freed slave in 1851.
“I have been in Cambridge for six months, diving deeply into the story at the courthouse, the library and all around the county. We have come together in front of this courthouse in fellowship, in tribute to this remarkable woman. If you are here, you have found value in this. So what I propose is a three step plan. Thinking, talking and taking action. Find your meaning in her legacy. What is the value? Talk to your friends and neighbors about your process of self liberation and discovery. She was a woman of action. Take action,” Mitchell advised.
April Bird, vice president of Alpha Genesis, said there will be a digital extension of the bricks’ stories. So, online you could click on a brick and find out more, take a 3D tour of the statue. You could could even see videos connected to a brick. She called these brick enhancements.
Dorchester County Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said “I see visitors coming down all the time to take pictures with the statue. It is great that we are able to showcase this incredible lady for all the things that she did to help those slaves to reach freedom.”
After the ceremony people were invited to gather for some soul food at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center a few blocks away.
