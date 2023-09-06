CAMBRIDGE — The Harriet Tubman statue in front of the Dorchester County Courthouse got a good cleaning Monday morning in preparation for the Day of Resilience planned for Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sculptor Wesley Wofford and his wife, Odessey, were on hand to help the volunteers learn the process of cleaning the towering sculpture, which will be dedicated as part of the ceremonies on Saturday.
Wesley Wofford gently caressed the sculpture that he brought to life and installed in Cambridge a year ago.
“She’s aging nicely,” he said. “She has changed a lot in a year.”
He pointed to the patina along the leg and foot of a slave reaching up to Tubman, the changing color caused by visitors touching the statue. That is exactly what Wofford pictured when he designed the long leg and foot at the base of the statue.
“It’s transformed this space,” the sculptor said.
The cleaning process was simple. A leaf blower was used to clean off loose dirt and leaves and then soap was used to scrub the statue.
The soap was rinsed off and then the leaf blowers were used to blow dry the statue. A couple of hours later, a fresh coat of wax was applied.
The washing process took less than an hour.
Among those helping clean the statue were Adrian Holmes and April Byrd. Holmes is the president of Alpha Genesis CDC, which led the drive to raise funds and commission the statue. Byrd is the vice president.
The ceremony on Saturday will start at the courthouse at 10:30 a.m. and a procession will proceed to the Choptank River where there will be libations at 11 a.m.
The procession will return to the courthouse at noon for the dedication of the statue.
