CAMBRIDGE — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented an award to Dorchester-based anti-human-trafficking organization Harriet’s House on Wednesday at the group’s drop-in center in Cambridge.
Franchot was joined on Oct. 5, by Harriet’s House founder and executive director Julie Crain and her husband Jim, other members of the group and local officials as he presented the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Dorchester County to the group at their Cambridge location on Muir Street.
Harriet’s House engages in outreach and education to combat human trafficking, while providing restorative services for women who are victims of sexual exploitation. Earlier this year, the nonprofit opened a new live-in comprehensive residential care program called Mary’s Sanctuary.
The William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award was created to honor the legacy of public service exemplified by former Governor, Comptroller and Baltimore City Mayor William Donald Schaefer. One winner is selected annually from each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. This is the 10th year that Franchot has presented Schaefer awards to recipients throughout Maryland.
Award namesake Schaefer “would’ve loved what you are doing,” he said, “Harriet’s House exemplifies the same values William Donald Schaefer had during his 50 years of service.”
The comptroller said the organization reminded him of the other groups and individuals doing good work across the state. “It’s very heartwarming to understand how broadly spread is the goodwill of the Maryland public. It doesn’t matter if you’re a liberal or conservative, a Democrat or Republican, none of that matters.”
He continued, talking directly to Crain: “This is part of a universe where there are many groups just like yours, Julie, that are small but at the same time mighty.”
“You represent what the great philosophers have always said, which at the end of the day is, “What did you do for other people?’,” Franchot said.
“She risked everything to help people because it was the right thing to do,” Franchot said of the organization’s namesake and Dorchester native Harriet Tubman. “Harriet Tubman’s spirit lives on with the people who are being honored today.”
“Harriet’s House is dedicated to helping the victims of trafficking right here on the Shore,” he said.
Franchot talked about the $10 billion dollar surplus in the state budget and suggested the county council and others seek out funding to ensure the continuity of operations and possible expansion of the much-needed service provided by the organization
“You hear on the news about human trafficking, but you ... think, ‘Not in my town, not in my county,” said Dorchester County Councilman Lenny Pfeffer.
“We’re blessed that you took the effort, and your time, and your sweat and tears, to bring this to fruition so we have the service in this area,” Pfeffer said to Julie and Jim Crain.
Pfeffer also thanked Franchot for his “numerous” visits to Dorchester County during his years as comptroller.
“We have definitely come a long way,” said Julie Crain. “We have new staff members, and we’re continuing to add, and we are opening our residential program this month.”
Crain said the organization is already working with a referral for the residential facility located in an undisclosed location in Dorchester County in anticipation of the Oct. 24 opening.
“Many hands make light work,” Crain said. “We are excited on moving forward and this being the first residential program for victims of human trafficking on the Eastern Shore.”
“We hope to expand from here, but this will be the first one,” Crain said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.