WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, announced the award of over $2.7 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to three Eastern Shore communities on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Easton Utilities Commission received $806,000 for construction of a 17-mile fiber-to-the-premises system to connect rural residents to high-speed broadband.
The system will benefit 130 residents and 1 business in the Talbot County service area. Subscribers will have access to internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps, expanding access to economic, educational, health care, and public safety opportunities. A community center will be provided in a pre-fabricated building placed as part of this project where residents can access the Internet free of charge for at least two years.
Easton Utilities was previously awarded $13.1 million by the USDA in July 2020 to extend broadband to areas in Talbot County with insufficient service.
“The USDA has been a leader in providing federal assistance to ensure everyone has an opportunity for broadband service. This funding is needed to make high speed internet available and affordable to the residents of Talbot County," said Kelly Simonsen, Marketing and Communications Manager for Easton Utilities. "The remaining financial requirement will be fulfilled through contributions from the State of Maryland, Talbot County, Easton Utilities and the end user.”
The Town of Oxford received $443,000 to help finance the upgrade of the town's wastewater treatment plant to enhance nutrient removal.
The funds are helping to finish out the project of upgrading the wastewater plant, which the town has been working on for several years, according to Oxford town manager Cheryl Lewis. The town received a $1.7 million USDA grant in 2018 for the plant as well.
The USDA also awarded $1.5 million to the Worcester County government to extend sanitary sewer service for residents in Berlin who currently have failing septic systems.
Harris issued the following statement on the USDA grants in a press release:
“As the Ranking Member of the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, which is responsible for funding these grants, this is welcome news. Securing fast and reliable broadband for all our rural residents is a top priority of mine, and we continue to make great progress. Additionally, I’m pleased to see that these wastewater funds will enhance sanitary handling of sewage, especially where they further our goal of cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay.”
