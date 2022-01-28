WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st., Wednesday announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency has awarded $168,800 in federal grants to five local communities on the Eastern Shore. Funding originated from regular appropriations for fiscal year 2021.
Oxford will receive $32,600 for use in purchasing a police truck and public works truck to support snow plow operations.
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company will receive $46,300 toward the purchase of essential rescue equipment for use at emergency scenes, including an inclined cutter, spreader, ram, scene lights, exhaust fans and pagers.
Rock Hall will receive $15,600 toward the purchase of a new mower and trailer for the town’s landscaping operations.
Community Fire Company of Perryville was awarded $50,000 to help connect the fire station to the town’s municipal water system after the station’s wells failed due to contamination.
The mayor and town council of Berlin was granted $24,300 to replace an essential vehicle and equipment for the Berlin Police Department.
“Helping to fund emergency operations is an important role the federal government can play in serving rural America,” Harris said. “As the acting ranking member for the appropriations subcommittee responsible for this funding, I will continue to work to ensure that our rural communities are able to access the equipment and resources necessary to meet the needs of their constituencies.”
