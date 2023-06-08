WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., announced that his annual military service academy information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Each year, Harris holds this information session for high school students interested in pursuing a Congressional nomination to attend one of the nation’s military service academies.
This year, the virtual forum will be kicked off by a personal message from the Congressman and will be followed by an informative briefing from experts in the selection process. The virtual forum will run approximately 90 minutes and will give students a first-hand look at academy life through the eyes of recent graduates. The discussion will also cover requirements necessary to attend an academy and the Congressional nomination application process. It will conclude with a question-and-answer session for students and parents.
Students interested in attending should RSVP by email no later than June 26 to MD01Academy@mail.house.gov. The subject line should read “[first name][last name] Academy Info Session.” Additionally, the following information should be included in the RSVP: name, address, phone number, and a reliable email address.
Individuals who have RSVP’d will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the virtual meeting by Tuesday, June 27, by close of business day. Additional questions can be emailed to MD01Academy@mail.house.gov.
Harris issued the following statement: “As a former Service Member, I am consistently impressed by the level of interest our young people express in serving our nation. I am proud to announce that my office will host this panel discussion again to inform my young constituents about life at the academies.”
