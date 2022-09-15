STEVENSVILLE — Congressman Andy Harris is excited to confirm that all candidates for the First Congressional District have agreed to the evening of Oct. 27 for the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum. This news follows the announcement yesterday from Harris that he had agreed to participate in the forum.
“Once again, I am excited to share the stage with the other invited candidates at the League of Women Voters Forum as we discuss the important issues facing our district and the nation at large,” Harris said. “I urge my other colleagues in the delegation to follow suit and offer the voters across Maryland the opportunity to hear directly from them and their opponents before they cast their ballot in November.”
Final location and timing for the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum will be released to the media when available.
Harris denied appearing at a Cecil TV-hosted debate due to the outlet allegedly not inviting the Libertarian candidate for the First District to participate.
“I have always insisted all candidates for the First Congressional District be invited to any debates, and I stand by that policy,” Harris said. “That’s the way democracy works. I am excited to share the stage with the other invited candidates at the League of Women Voters Forum as we discuss the important issues facing our district and the nation at large. Unfortunately, Cecil TV’s decision is a disservice to the voters, who deserve the opportunity to hear from all the candidates who will appear on their ballot come November. If they choose to reconsider and invite all candidates, I will gladly participate, even if not all the invited candidates choose to accept the invitation.”
