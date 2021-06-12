EASTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is looking to bring back broader enforcement of the Clean Water Act for smaller streams, creeks and waterways via resurrecting the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) program.
The program — which looks to broaden government oversight and regulation of smaller bodies of water via the Clean Water Act — was shelved by former President Donald Trump and faced court challenges from business and agricultural interests.
More expansive enforcement of the Clean Air Act is opposed by business, farming and real estate development interests.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of the Army announced June 9 they would revisit regulatory rules and definitions of which waterways fit under WOTUS and federal clean water regulations.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, criticized the Biden administration move saying it could hurt farmers.
“With this move, President Biden is foolishly revisiting controversial regulations that were widely criticized as overly broad and burdensome and not in line with Congressional intent under established law. President Trump took the right course of action by balancing protection of our environment with the rights of landowners — particularly farmers — so that they could continue the critical work of feeding our nation,” Harris said.
The Republican represents the Eastern Shore. “The threat of constant litigation or other EPA assaults on farmland under a Biden WOTUS rule will only further drive up the costs of consumer food staples which are already skyrocketing due to out of control inflation from liberal policy actions," Harris said.
The Biden move has the backing of the environmental groups and Democrats.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., called the action “a welcome sign that the Biden administration is committed to getting it right when it comes to protecting our nation’s waters.”
The Obama administration had sought to widen clean water regulations and protections via WOTUS. The push faced court challenges and was mothballed by Trump.
The effort is back as Biden reverses many of Trump's climate change and environmental programs.
“After reviewing the Navigable Waters Protection Rule as directed by President Biden, the EPA and Department of the Army have determined that this rule is leading to significant environmental degradation,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “We are committed to establishing a durable definition of ‘waters of the United States’ based on Supreme Court precedent and drawing from the lessons learned from the current and previous regulations, as well as input from a wide array of stakeholders, so we can better protect our nation’s waters, foster economic growth, and support thriving communities.”
The U.S. Army — and its engineering and civil works arms — will work with the EPA on the new definitions of protected waters.
