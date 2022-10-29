LWV Harris and Mizeur

Incumbent Rep. Andy Harris (left) speaks on issues at a League of Women Voters candidate forum for Maryland’s First Congressional District in Stevensville on Thursday, Oct. 27, as Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur listens.

 PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES

STEVENSVILLE — As the sun set on the first day of early voting Thursday, incumbent Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur faced off in a final candidate forum for the First Congressional District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.