SALISBURY — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing the Eastern Shore, wants Gov. Larry Hogan to stop the University of Maryland System from mandating COVID vaccine for college students, faculty and staff.
Harris — whose district includes Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore — has written to Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader to stop state universities from mandating COVID vaccine shots.
Harris — who is a medical doctor and anesthesiologist — points to acknowledgement by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and a study from Israel citing correlations between the COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammations — myocarditis or pericarditis — mostly in young men, typically between the age of 16 and 30.
The Eastern Shore conservative said the CDC will convene a meeting of its immunization practices advisory committee on Friday to assess the risks.
Harris wants the state to suspend vaccine mandates on college campuses while COVID vaccine links to heart inflammations are being evaluated.
“Maryland should suspend vaccine mandates on higher education campuses until the myocarditis data can be further evaluated and reviewed by the CDC,” he said in a statement.
The university vaccine mandate applies to the University of Maryland College Park, Towson University, UMES, Salisbury University and other state colleges. Some large Maryland hospital systems are also requiring their staff, volunteers and vendors be fully vaccinated against COVID. Other universities across the region and country are also mandating COVID vaccinations.
Students and staff do have religious and medical accommodations through the Americans with Disabilities Act and applicable state laws if they don’t want get vaccinated.
Harris made the request to stop COVID vaccine mandates at state universities in a June 15 letter to Hogan and Schrader.
“While the country’s top scientists continue evaluating the latest safety and efficacy data, some higher education campuses in Maryland continue to require student vaccination. It is unacceptable that students are being forced to make personal medical decisions as a condition of advancing their education. Students could safely return to the classroom without a vaccine requirement through reasonable safety accommodations, such as testing and mask usage for unvaccinated individuals,” Harris said.
