FISHING CREEK — Congressman Andy Harris met with industry leaders May 3 in Fishing Creek to discuss the ongoing H-2B guest worker visas issue facing the area’s crab picking houses.
The blue crab picking industry, largely centered in Dorchester County, relies on the guest worker visas to staff the processing operations they otherwise are not able to find seasonal employees for.
“I was happy this year that the administration granted an additional 65,000 visas. Unfortunately, with the timing, it might not be enough to get all the workers they need, but I think we’re on the cusp of solving this problem permanently,” Harris said.
“These are small, family run businesses that have been in the family for generations, they have to be able to depend on whether or not they can get workers next year so they can sign the contracts for selling their product, for obtaining their product, all the things that a small business worries about. You have to have consistency year to year,” the congressman said.
Harris said under the current system of the H-2B cap, there can still be worker shortfalls. “We want to get away from that system, we want to get where there’s a dependable stream of visas,” Harris said.
Possible solutions could include a seafood industry exemption or a returning worker exemption, a good fit for an industry that traditionally sees a high rate of the same workers coming back for the crab picking season each year.
Jack Brooks of J.M. Clayton’s, a Cambridge seafood processor, has long been a voice in the H-2B issue, and he was one of the commercial participants in the visit.
“It was good to hear Congressman Harris seems to be optimistic about a fix that will be coming hopefully sooner than later. We’ve been feeling good about potential fixes before and they either did not come through, or came through in a temporary fashion,” Brooks said.
Brooks said he was cautiously optimistic that a solution could come from Congress.
“We have a coalition of congressmen and senators from all states, including (Chris) Van Hollen and (Ben) Cardin here, that are pushing for us,” Brooks said.
“We are hoping that reason will prevail, and we will get some relief, hopefully this Congress,” he said.
Robert T. Brown of the Maryland Waterman’s Association also joined the visit.
“It’s a work in progress,” Brown said of the process, and he was optimistic about the influence Harris could exert as chair of a sub-committee in the House’s appropriations committee.
