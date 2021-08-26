EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan.
Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Biden has been criticized for his handling of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan — including closing air bases before evacuation efforts. The Pentagon and U.S. president have also made statements that have turned out poorly including Biden’s July remarks that Kabul will not look like the fall of Saigon.
"Instead of making sure Americans and our troops are safe in Afghanistan, the President spent countless hours this week twisting congressional arms to vote for his $5 trillion tax and spend plans. Unbelievable. Resign," said Harris via Twitter.
Harris’ remarks are in tandem with some other conservative calls for Biden’s resignation or impeachment over troubles with the U.S. retreat from the war. They come in a political atmosphere of frequent calls for former President Donald Trump to resign or be impeached.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump twice — including after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Senate failed to convict Trump in both impeachments.
Biden promised to go after the terrorists responsible for the Kabul attacks and that the U.S. retreat and evacuation will continue with an Aug. 31 Taliban deadline for the exit looming.
“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation. I’ve also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS K assets, leadership, and facilities. We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose, and the moment of our choosing. Here is what you need to know: These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans who are there. We will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on,” Biden said.
The U.S. is blaming an Islamic State group called ISIS K for the attacks.
Biden has defended his decision to exit Afghanistan following up a deal forged with the Taliban by former President Donald Trump.
Biden has focused on his broader and more popular decision to end the 20-year war while brushing off the intelligence, strategic and political failures of executing the exit.
If Biden were to exit office, Vice President Kamala Harris (who is currently visiting southeast Asia) would become U.S. president.
