WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, is keeping up his criticism of the Biden administration over the chaotic and now deadly exit from Afghanistan.
Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., have introduced an article of impeachment against Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after Thursday’s terrorist bombings that killed 13 American troops and more than 50 Afghans near the Kabul airport.
“The Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan has been an unmitigated catastrophe. This preventable tragedy rests solely on the shoulders of President Biden and his Administration, and in particular the Secretary of State. We are the most powerful nation on the planet, and we must make clear to the Taliban that we will stay to get our people out as long as that takes. Secretary Blinken’s complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal,” Harris said.
The impeachment push has slim chances of progressing in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Still, conservative Republicans, including Harris, have called on Biden to resign over missteps and miscalculations related to the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan and the fast fall of the American-based government and military to the Taliban.
“The recent events in Afghanistan were entirely preventable. The actions undertaken by this administration, but more specifically Secretary Blinken, were irresponsible and have placed countless American lives in harm’s way, resulting in the deadliest attack on American soldiers in the last decade,’ Norman said in a statement.
Biden, Blinken and Pentagon officials have been criticized for closing U.S. air bases and cutting off air support to Afghan forces before other aspects of the evacuation of American and Afghan allies were completed.
Earlier this summer, Biden and Blinken also brushed aside questions regarding a quick fall of the Afghan government and potential similarities to the fall of Saigon.
Those statements were proven wrong with the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15.
There have also been delays in getting Americans and Afghans out of Kabul and concerns about U.S. arrangements and information sharing with the Talban.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said GOP calls for resignations over the Afghanistan exits are partisan political.“I would say, first, this is a day where U.S. service members — (13) of them — lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. It’s not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, whether they’re elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live, and to honoring the memory of service members,” Psaki said.
Biden vowed to go after the ISIS K fighters the U.S. believes is responsible for the Kabul attack. Those efforts are challenged by the U.S. evacuations, security deals the Pentagon, White House and CIA have struck with the Taliban and the lack of American air bases and now limited intelligence networks on the ground in Afghanistan.
The impeachment push comes in a contemporary age of pushes for removals from office and resignations. Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice by House Democrats with those article failing to secure a conviction in the U.S. Senate.
Some Democrats have called for Harris to step down or be sanctioned over his objections to Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump.
