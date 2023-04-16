EASTON — Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier, one of the world’s top Frederick Douglass scholars, came to the Eastern Shore to speak about Douglass and his family to multiple venues on April 4, 6 and 7. With the voice of someone who has studied the matter thoroughly and who cares deeply about the subject, she offered a lecture and a slide show that made this famous family come alive.
She wove scholarly stories and history and photographs together to tell the Douglass story. She spoke at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, to the Tidewater Rotary, at Brookletts Place-Talbot Senior Center, the Museum of Rural Life in Denton and Vintage Book Store.
The talks centered on her most recent findings, as described in her forthcoming books: “Douglass Family Lives: The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Collected Works and Biography: Book 1 – 6,” “The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Selected Writings: A Reader,” and “Battleground: African American Art (1985-2015).”
Bernier, who is white, is the chair of United States and Atlantic Studies at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
Author of over 85 books, exhibitions, essays, and digital educational resources, Bernier is the recipient of a UK Leverhulme Major Research Fellowship Award for her ongoing project, “Sacrifice is Survival: Black Families Fighting for Freedom in the USA and Canada (1732-1936).” She is currently a Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University.
“Every member of the Douglass family was a singer, a pianist, a violinist and often performed quartets. One of Mr. Douglass’ favorite hobbies was to say he was out of town and busy and could not make it. So his grandkids and his sons would get ready, find their violins and his daughter would be singing. He’d sneak in the back and start playing,” said Bernier.
It is amazing that a man who had to fight for the right to learn how to read led such an accomplished family, she said.
“Today I am going to talk to you about Douglass family lives. An intergenerational movement as Kenneth B. Morris Jr., the great-great-great-grandson described it as liberation across the African diaspora. Mr. Douglass always asked of a person, ‘What would you give to the movement? What would they sacrifice? What would they struggle? What would they suffer and live and die for equal rights and liberation?’ He would ask, ‘Are you a whole soul friend?’ As a person who faced grueling mind, body and soul killing anti slavery lecture tours, he didn’t have time for half soul friends. I would like to dedicate this talk and all the talks on the Eastern Shore for a beautiful whole soul friend, Eric Lowery,” Bernier said. Lowery died in 2020.
She continued, “‘The silence does no one any good,’ said Harriet Lowery. Today I will be speaking about silences made into sound. Why not endure hardship so that our race may be free. They sacrificed everything they had. They starved, they faced destitution, they faced violence, they faced struggle in their fight for liberation. Frederick Douglass knew that he would be remembered. He knew that you have to fight for his memorialization. As he famously said, ‘There is a wrong way of remembering and a right way of forgetting.’”
Frederick Douglass’ name does echo across time, but his wife and children are not as famous.
“The names of his sons and his daughters, of his wife, are still a battleground of freedom struggles today.”
Bernier had a series of vivid black and white slides showing historical landmarks and searing portraits of the Douglass family. She went into an almost jazz-like oratory quoting different members: “‘Why not I endure hardship that my race may be free?’ — Anna Marie Douglass. ‘I refuse to be tyrannized over. I feel I am in bondage.’ — Rosetta Douglass Spragg. ‘If I die tonight, I have died in the cause of humanity.’ — Louis Henry Douglass. ‘We are young in liberty, and we are old in slavery.’ — Frederick Douglass, Jr. ‘The black citizen is arrested, tortured, tried and convicted all day long by his prejudiced white brother. I am going to speak my anti-slavery piece in school’ — Annie Douglass.”
Annie Douglass was 10, and Frederick was 73. Bernier’s thesis is that they were all freedom fighters and more persuasive as a cohesive family.
“What we understand as we learn more about the family is that it was a family voice, that was intergenerational. This is not a great man of history for one but a great family history for all,” she said.
Everyone in the family bore the scars psychologically but transformed them into a social justice platform for everyone to stand on.
“Every member of the family fought on every one of freedom’s battlegrounds. They fought every form of hate, psychological, emotional, physical, political, social, military with every form of love during their lifetimes. They were underground railroad liberators, community organizers, family builders. They were healers. They were civil rights campaigners, social justice journalists. Every single member was an anti-slavery newspaper editor, writer, proofreader, copy editor, distributor and financier,” Bernier said.
She went on to flesh out the family’s accomplishments and make the case that the Douglass family was a self-liberation movement. On concluding her remarks at Brookletts Place, the crowd clapped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.