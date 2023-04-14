FEDERALSBURG — Less than four months after the tragic death of Lucas Nagel, his family is honoring his memory and acknowledging their grief with a gift to the first responder community and their county neighbors and friends.
Caroline County residents and those beyond its boundaries rallied to show their support for the Nagels and work through their own loss.
The Nagels joined Kevin Hines, renowned public speaker and suicide survivor, for an evening to remember Lucas, and to help the community learn about suicide prevention and healing, as well as the pain of post-traumatic stress disorder, and to provide hope for surviving families and first responders.
About 200 people attended the 6:30 p.m. event Wednesday, April 12, at Colonel Richardson High School near Federalsburg.
They learned the Nagel family of Federalsburg has established the Lucas Nagel Memorial Fund for First Responders, a charitable foundation to support mental health services for Caroline County first responders.
“I never want to see another family go through this,” Lucas’s father Milton said.
The Caroline County Public Schools community showed up in force. Milton Nagel recently retired as assistant superintendent, and his wife Tina is a retired secretary at CRHS.
At the time of his death Dec. 31, 2022, Cpl. Lucas Nagel, a deputy with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, was the beloved school resource officer for Colonel Richardson middle and high schools. He also coached baseball at the high school.
A Caroline County native, 2013 graduate of CRHS and U.S. Army veteran, he had served for six years with the office. He developed PTSD while serving at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“What every sheriff wants is somebody who was raised in the community, brought up in the community, a great family, a military veteran and giving back to the community,” Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker said.
Baker said the event was “definitely needed for the community. I think it'll give some type of peace in the community, some type of remembrance.”
Tolbert Rowe of Denton is president of Channel Marker and “close friends with Milton and Tina,” he said. Lucas’s death “very much” hit home for him, he said.
“You can't even wrap your hands around” Lucas’s death, Rowe said. “And Milton and Tina — what they're doing and the way they've handled this is just absolutely unbelievable.”
At Lucas’s memorial service, held at CRHS, “it became quite obvious that Milton and Tina were basically consoling the consolers; they were the therapists. It was amazing,” Rowe said.
Channel Marker “advocated to have the event (because) the community that Lucas touches is the sheriff's (office), resource officers, the military, and a small rural community,” Rowe said, adding there was no one in the community that Lucas’s passing didn’t touch.
Founded in 1982, Channel Marker “provides mental health and wellness support for adults and youth with severe mental illness in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties,” according to Channelmarker.org.
Channel Marker CEO Cathy Cassell and her husband Marty, clinical director of Channel Marker, have become close friends with Hines, who reached out to the Nagels for a long Zoom meeting in January.
The intertwined relationships in this rural county run deep. “This is just an example of the Caroline County community coming together to support one of their own,” said Rick Barton of Denton. He’s president of the Caroline County Board of Education.
“The entire family is so woven through this community, it’s a real statement,” Barton said. “This tragedy has hit the family more than anyone needs to say, but it hits so many different segments of our county, of our community.”
Cassell said Tina Nagel “has been with me since my boys were born and she's gotten me through many a tear or two, not knowing if I could navigate parenting and peanut allergies and everything else, and Milton serves on the board of Channel Marker, and he's a heck of a guy, and he cares deeply, and he cares about mental health, and he's cared about it long before the reason why we’re here tonight.”
Before the event began, Hines and members of the Nagel family formed a circle in the hallway outside the auditorium and said a prayer.
Elizabeth Anthony, CCPS Director of Student Services, welcomed the audience. “We are hosting this event tonight to develop conversations around suicide awareness and prevention in our community,” she said. “Suicide is a tragedy. It is difficult to talk about. However, it is preventable.”
“All of us in this auditorium are likely attending this event tonight because we want to be part of the greater impact on suicide prevention,” Anthony said. “We are a small but a mighty community that can come together and make a difference. The first step is building knowledge and having conversations, which is ultimately what this night is going to be about.”
With his animated style, well-timed moments of comic relief and rhetorical questions that elicited audience participation, Hines managed to turn a gut-wrenching topic into a thought-provoking, positive message of hope.
According to his website, Kevinhinesstory.com, Hines is “a best-selling author, global public speaker, and award-winning documentary filmmaker … (he) attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge (in 2000). Many factors contributed to his miraculous survival, including a sea lion which kept him afloat until the Coast Guard arrived. Kevin now travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience.”
“Kevin believes in the power of the human spirit and in the fact that you can find the ability to live mentally well,” the website states. “His mantra (is) ‘Life is a gift; that is why they call it the present. Cherish it always.’”
Milton Nagel, who wore a T-shirt imprinted with “It’s Okay Not to be Okay,” joined a panel discussion after Hines’ presentation.
Establishing the memorial fund “is the right thing to do,” he said. “I don’t want his passing to just be a statistic, and believe it or not, talking about it, talking about him, is therapy.”
Nagel said the worst thing people can do is avoid the family who is grieving. “We’re not hiding,” he said. “Nobody knows what to say, but just be present. And that's what gets us through anything. We need each other, even if you don't know what to say.”
Nagel said people have driven by their house and not stopped by or turned away in public and tried to avoid the family. “That is the worst thing. Don't do that. It doesn't matter what you say — just say anything."
“It sucks, it just sucks,” Milton Nagel said. “And our lives have forever been changed. But I'm a firm believer in trying to find the positive in everything. And that's why our mission is now to bring awareness and try to help provide resources back to this community, so that it doesn't happen again.”
At the end of his hour-long talk, Hines asked everyone to get out their cell phones. "Like we started together with a moment of silence, we've got to end together right now," he said.
He asked everyone to begin recording him or the audience and yell in unison, "Be here tomorrow!" After three rounds of the increasingly loud chorus, Hines concluded his talk and said, "My friends, be here tomorrow and every day after that. You are valued, you are loved, you are worthy, and all of you matter."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, seek help and tell someone you’re in pain. Call: Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 (USA Only), Text: CNQR to 741741 Crisis Text Line (USA Only) or visit www.suicide.org. You can also visit Kevin Hines’ website for resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.