CHESTERTOWN — With an announcement late last month by the Food and Drug Administration that a COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children as young as 5 years old, the Kent County Health Department is planning a series of after-school clinics.
According to a news release from the FDA, the Pfizer-Biotech COVID vaccine has been approved for children ages 5 to 11 years old. The youngest the FDA previously authorized for any of the three vaccines available was 12 years old.
The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have not yet received the green light for younger children.
“As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today’s authorization,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in the release issued Oct. 29. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
In an email Monday, Nov. 1, Kent County Health Officer William Webb wrote that the local health department was set to receive enough of the pediatric vaccine for 150 children in the 5-11 age group.
Webb said the plan is to offer clinics after school the week of Nov. 8. The clinics would be at all three elementary schools and Kent County Middle School in Chestertown on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; that Thursday is Veterans Day.
“We are still working on the details for next week,” Webb wrote.
He said those clinics would only be for students ages 5 to 11. He said anyone over the age of 12 has been able to get vaccinated by the Kent County Health Department during its regular clinics since May.
The FDA states that the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine dose for children ages 5 to 11 is lower than those given to anyone 12 years old and up. The younger children would receive two doses — each 10 micrograms — three weeks apart.
The dosage administered to everyone 12 and up is 30 micrograms, according to the FDA.
The FDA reports that the immune response of children ages 5 to 11 is along the lines of anyone from 16 to 25 years old and that the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID among the younger age group.
“The vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study,” the release states.
The Kent County Health Department continues to regular hold vaccine clinics on Wednesdays and Thursdays for anyone 12 and up. Included are clinics for those seeking a booster shot of any of three COVID vaccines.
Visit kenthd.org for more information, including a link to additional vaccine providers in the area.
The Health Department offers COVID testing to the general public beginning at 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. An appointment is required; call 410-778-1350 or 667-303-1070.
COVID testing for students and school staff also is being offered between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. No appointment is required. Call 443-480-0449 upon arrival.
As of Monday, Nov. 1, Kent County reported the second fewest confirmed COVID-related deaths total in Maryland, with 53. There are three additional deaths that do not have a confirmed COVID connection. Caroline County is the lowest with 51 deaths.
Kent County reported three COVID-related deaths last month, the most recent on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The county also reported 163 new COVID cases in October. The rate of new cases is continuing to rise after the summer, when there were only 10 new cases reported in June and just seven in July.
In August, the number of new cases jumped to 87. That climb continued through September, during which there were 116 new cases.
There have been a total of 18 confirmed COVID cases in Kent County Public Schools between the start of the school year in September and the end of last month, according to the school system’s website.
Privacy policies do not allow the school system to break down those numbers by staff and students.
