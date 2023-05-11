EASTON — Talbot County Health Department is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 to expire on May 11.
“As the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID comes to an end, the Talbot County Health Department is scaling back operations, but remains committed to providing testing and vaccination services for our community”, said Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County Health Officer.
Talbot County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the main building, 100 S. Hanson St. in Easton, on a walk-in basis. Testing is available on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for everyone aged 6 months and up on Fridays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone 65 years of age or older is eligible for an additional bivalent booster as long as it has been four months since your last vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals are also eligible for an additional bivalent booster as long as it has been two months since the last dose. For more information, call 410- 819-5641.
COVID-19 test kits for at-home use are available at the Talbot County Free Library locations both in Easton at 100 W. Dover Street and St. Michaels at 106 Fremont Street, as well as at the Talbot County Health Department at 100 S. Hanson Street in Easton.
The MDGOVAX Call Center Services has transitioned to 2-1-1 Maryland. Marylanders can receive information and referrals regarding COVID-19 resources by calling 2-1-1 or texting your zip code to 898 211. STOP to end.
