EASTON — Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire is concerned about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The COVID variant, which originated in India, is sparking worries about its spread and some cases among those who have been vaccinated against the virus. Australia, South Africa and other countries are imposing fresh restrictions and lockdowns because of fears about the Delta variant.
Maguire said the variant is “extremely concerning” and magnifies the need for more COVID vaccinations.
“We have not received any reports of the Delta variant in Talbot County to date. However we have been told that about 20% of the new cases are the Delta variant, so I would not be surprised if it has started circulating locally. We expect it to become the predominant strain, similar to what happened with the UK (alpha) strain in early 2021,” Maguire said.
There are no Delta variant cases in Talbot County, Maguire said. The county has three total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, June 28.
The Maryland Department of Health reports there have been 48 Delta variant cases in the state as of June 22, according to an agency spokesperson.
“Fortunately, the case rates throughout Maryland are very low right now; but if we see an uptick in cases, then I would attribute that at least in part to the Delta variant,” Maguire said. “The Delta variant is particularly concerning because it is highly transmissible (60% more so than the U.K. (Alpha) variant which had been the predominant strain in the U.S. the past few months) and can cause very severe disease — people with the Delta variant are about twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who have the Alpha variant.”
There have been some instances of fully vaccinated persons contracting the Delta variant. The World Health Organization, WHO, is also recommending both the vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks to protect against the variant. Maryland, Delaware and other U.S. states have lifted COVID mask mandates with overall numbers improving. MDH reports a marked slowdown in new cases and significant drop in hospitalizations statewide.
MDH reported 36 new daily cases and 115 hospitalizations for COVID on Tuesday, June 29. There were more than 1,900 hospitalizations statewide for the virus in January.
Maguire stressed the importance of being vaccinated. “However, being fully vaccinated with a COVID vaccine is very protective against even the Delta variant; that is why it is so critical now for people to get vaccinated this summer, before the Delta variant has an opportunity to cause a new surge in cases locally,” she said. “People need to remember that children under 12, who make up about 12% of the Talbot population, are still not eligible to be vaccinated and won’t be until early fall. That makes it even more important that the rest of us get vaccinated, to confer indirect protection on our children.”
