GOLDSBORO — Local residents and other interested members of the public will have another chance to share their comments on a proposed 92 MW solar facility that Waypost Solar Project LLC has applied to build in Caroline County. The hearing will take place, in-person, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Goldsboro Fire Company, 700 Old Line Road in Goldsboro. Chief Public Utility Law Judge Ryan C. “Chuck” McLean will preside. The first public comment hearing on this project took place on June 8 of this year.
Waypost Solar has applied to the Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station or high-voltage transmission line in Maryland. According to the application, the project will be constructed on up to 26 parcels totaling more than 1,300 acres, but with a total limit of disturbance of approximately 495 acres, located near Kane Crossroads. The project will include approximately 200,000 solar photovoltaic panels, an on-site substation, and 25 separate power stations, and will interconnect to Delmarva Power’s electric distribution system. Since the last public hearing, the applicant has removed a proposed battery energy storage system from the project. More information can be found on the project’s website.
Comments may also be sent by mail and should be addressed to: Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. All comments should reference Case No. 9675 and be sent by Oct. 18.
The application is also available for public inspection and copying at the Caroline County Department of Planning and Codes, 403 South Seventh Street in Denton.
