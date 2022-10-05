GOLDSBORO — Local residents and other interested members of the public will have another chance to share their comments on a proposed 92 MW solar facility that Waypost Solar Project LLC has applied to build in Caroline County. The hearing will take place, in-person, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Goldsboro Fire Company, 700 Old Line Road in Goldsboro. Chief Public Utility Law Judge Ryan C. “Chuck” McLean will preside. The first public comment hearing on this project took place on June 8 of this year.

