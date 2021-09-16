EASTON — Easton will hold a public hearing Oct. 18 on the new development Estates at Gannon Farm, a proposal from the Gannon Family to build 202 homes and two acres of commercial property on open fields off Matthewstown Road.
The development would be one of the largest the town has seen in recent years, and it would spring up on vacant farmland owned by Greg Gannon, who owns property across Easton on the east side of U.S. Route 50.
At its July 15 meeting, the town’s planning commission recommended, by a unanimous vote, that the Easton Town Council approve the development. But it worked in numerous conditions for the developers to follow, including to build alleyways, connect existing roadways into the community and to maintain an architectural style of homes that is consistent with Easton.
The Estates at Gannon Farm would be built out near numerous neighborhoods off Matthewstown Road. The contractor on the application is D.R. Horton, a national real estate developer that focuses its work in Virginia and Maryland. Horton typically builds suburban, single-family homes.
Zach Smith, Gannon’s attorney, promised that the development would be “consistent with all of the subdivisions that surround this property.”
The development would cover 76 acres of farmland at 29659 Matthewstown Road, directly near neighborhoods off McCall Street. The homes would be around 1,700 to 2,800 square feet, and priced at around $400,000. Two small park areas are proposed in the concept plan, along with commercial property hugging Matthewstown Road.
So far, the suburban-style development has only met some resistance, with minor concerns raised over traffic and additional commercial property in the area.
Randy Decker, who lives off Matthewstown Road, said at the July 15 planning commission meeting he did not oppose the development, but was against the developers constructing high-end housing units over starter homes and that he was “struggling with the commercial parcel” component.
“It makes sense to expand and build here,” he said. “It does not make sense to build out almost 100,000 square feet of commercial retail space. .. We have so much commercial space on (U.S. Route) 50.”
Gannon countered that it “makes sense” to propose a mixed-use development with commercial space.
“We’re trying to make ... neighborhoods be more functional,” he said. “That’s the idea behind it, not certainly that we need more commercial ground to sell, but from a planning standpoint.”
The planning commission approved of the concept plan but slipped in a condition that it must include alleyways, a requirement in the town code for all major developments in order to maintain Easton’s historic nature and prevent suburban sprawl.
Sixty percent of major developments have to include paved alleyways, unless developers can prove a substantial hardship would result from constructing them.
“The reason we are requiring alleys is because of the nature of those very subdivisions,” said Lynn Thomas, the town planner. “They are just suburban in nature and we are trying to get away from that.”
Smith, Gannon’s attorney, argued that there was a hardship: if they were to include alleyways, the price of homes would inflate to more than half a million dollars. By restricting alleys at Gannon Estates, they could keep costs down. If they included them, there would be a 5% cost increase.
“I’m not persuaded that the alleys are a hardship,” responded Victoria McAndrews, a planning commission member, to Smith’s concerns. “If you said a 5% (increase) is a hardship, then okay. But I don’t know that it is.”
Smith argued that Matthewstown Road already includes a suburban-style neighborhoods and not every development should resemble the historical aspects of Easton.
“The town shouldn’t dictate that everyone has to live in that type of environment,” Smith said. “Clearly, there are a lot of folks in these types of subdivisions who like the environment, who like their homes. We shouldn’t be telling people you should live this way.”
The planning commission can only recommend, and the Easton Town Council could vote to remove the alleyway condition.
Still, the planning officials were unanimous in including the alleyway condition. Jennifer Dindinger, a planning commissioner, countered Smith’s argument that the town shouldn’t shape development in Easton.
“The nature of planning is somewhat to organize the community to live in a certain way, at least compatible with each other,” she said. “I don’t feel like we are forcing people to abandon a suburban dream by putting in alleys.”
Residents living in the numerous neighborhoods off Matthewstown Road would have to contend with a changed landscape after the Estates at Gannon Farm is built.
The developers’ stormwater management also came under scrutiny. Stormwater would be handled by small green alleys that would filter the water to small ponds.
Decker, the local resident, said the area around Matthewstown Road already has a history of flooding, and diverted stormwater could flood the nearby Hunters Mill neighborhood.
“You really have a lot of water that has to be dealt with in a smart way because I’m sure Hunters Mill will raise the flag when their homes are flooding,” Decker said.
The planning commission did not require any stormwater management conditions, but the Easton Town Council will consider all requests from the public at the Oct. 18 public hearing.
