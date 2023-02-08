GALENA — It sounded like a well-rehearsed comedy bit of one-liners.
“I’m so happy you are here with us,” Galena Mayor John Carroll told Glenn Williams.
“I am too,” the 74-year-old Williams responded.
“You never looked better,” the mayor added.
The witty exchange between Carroll and Williams drew genuine chuckles from those gathered with them Friday morning in the Peoples Bank lobby, though the reason for the get-together had its origin in a situation that was anything but a laughing matter.
Three weeks earlier in the bank’s drive-through, Williams lost consciousness, he wasn’t breathing and his heart stopped beating. The outlook was grim.
But, he survived the cardiac arrest.
And on Friday, Glenn Williams, his wife Nancy and a lobby full of well-wishers were on hand to celebrate the heroic actions of the bank’s four tellers and area first responders who saved his life.
In presenting citations, Mayor Carroll expressed his “100% appreciation for everything everyone did.”
Again with a one-liner, Glenn Williams said, “I appreciate it too.”
Glenn and Nancy Williams were seated in the center of the lobby with everyone else forming a semi-circle around them.
When Galena Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bert Piasecki started to recite the story of Glenn’s medical emergency on Friday night, Jan. 13, Nancy reached over and gently cupped her husband’s hand.
When it was her turn to speak, Nancy recalled seeing the Emergency Medical Services personnel arrive on the scene and, in the midst of all that was going on, being told by a dear friend to put it in God’s hands.
“And that’s what I did,” she said.
“These ladies (bank tellers) were wonderful. They kept asking, ‘What can we do? What do you need?’” she said.
A tearful Glenn Williams added, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Though he doesn’t remember anything about the medical crisis, he described what the tellers, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel did as “amazing.”
Everyone involved noted how things fell into place at just the right time and in just the right way.
Had this happened five minutes earlier or five minutes later, it is very likely that Glenn Williams, who was driving, would have lost control of the car and been involved in an accident that could have taken more than one life.
“The community came together to save his life, and God too,” Nancy Williams said.
The Williamses pulled up at the bank’s drive-through window at about 5:15 p.m. to make a deposit. Nancy had left her cellphone and purse at home, so she asked for a deposit slip.
When the teller handed the slip to Glenn, it sorta “floated” in the air, Nancy said, while he “looked like he had been electrocuted, he was shaking so much.”
Head teller Clara Ross and branch manager Sheila Bolton immediately knew something was wrong and rushed outside to help.
Teller Jenny Mancuso called 911 and her husband Louie, an EMT, who was on duty with paramedic Gary Peterson of the county’s Office of Emergency Services stationed at the Galena firehouse.
In an interview Friday immediately after the ceremony, Ross, who also heads up customer service at the bank’s Galena branch, recalled that Glenn drove up to the window and smiled broadly — as was his customary greeting.
Ross said as she looked out the window it seemed as if Williams was having a spasm.
“I hauled (expletive) out, and Sheila was right behind me,” she said.
Ross knew what to do because her husband, now deceased, had survived two cardiac arrests.
Able to squeeze in the narrow opening between the bank wall and the Williamses’ car, Ross reached into the open window on the driver’s side and tilted the seat back to clear Glenn Williams’ airway. Then she pressed firmly on his sternum and rubbed vigorously in an attempt to get him to respond to the pain stimulus.
Amazingly, miraculously, fortunately, Williams started to breath.
Mancuso and Peterson from Paramedic 3 arrived within two minutes of the 911 call and immediately began performing lifesaving measures.
Amy Duhamell, a paramedic who works in both Kent and Cecil counties, also responded.
At 5:35 p.m., units on the scene advised Kent dispatch, via radio, that Glenn Williams now had a sustained heart rhythm. He was transported by ambulance to ChristianaCare in Newark, Delaware.
Tyler Bisbee of Galena VFC, who is a neighbor of the Williamses in the Hunter’s Run neighborhood, drove the ambulance with Nancy Williams in the front passenger’s seat.
“He told me I’d have to be calm, and Clara (Ross, the aforementioned “dear friend”) told me to put it in God’s hands. I did, and I felt peace,” Nancy Williams said.
Glenn Williams was heavily sedated for the first two or three days of his hospitalization, his wife said in an interview, but by Monday, Jan. 16, the smile had returned to his face and his condition gradually improved.
During Williams’ hospitalization, a defibrillator was surgically placed in his chest to monitor his heartbeat and deliver shocks, if needed, to restore a regular heart rhythm.
He was discharged Jan. 26.
A follow-up doctor’s appointment was scheduled for this week.
As part of Friday’s celebration, Peterson and Mancuso of Paramedic 3 presented Glenn Williams with a Challenge Coin from Kent County Office of Emergency Services.
Also, Galena Volunteer Fire Company presented the Galena branch’s bank staff with an Automated External Defibrillator. The following day, branch manager Bolton and tellers Ross, Jenny Mancuso and Kim Wood received training in CPR.
The team that helped to save Williams’ life also included Tom Camp, Jack Duhamell, Ethel Duhamell and Luke Blackiston of the Galena fire company and David Rice and Jason Lobley of Kent EMS.
Noting the challenges of response time in a rural area like much of Kent County, Galena Fire Chief Piasecki told the gathering on Friday that “everything fell into place and everything worked out like it should.”
“Everyone on this call should be commended for their role on this call,” he said. “Every person that was there played an important part in the survival of this patient, no matter how small it may have seemed.”
