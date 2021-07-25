EASTON — Democratic congressional candidate Heather Mizeur has picked up several new endorsements in the 2022 race to take on U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st.
Mizeur and primary rival, Dave Harden, have raised $717,445 and 123,1266, respectively, according to Federal Election Commission filings through June 30.
Democrats hope for a 2022 upset of Harris, a conservative backer of former President Donald Trump, in a Republican oriented district that encompasses the Eastern Shore and areas near Baltimore.
Democrats hope for progressive energy and support from anti-Trump Republicans can help challenge Harris, who has represented the Eastern Shore since 2011 and objected to Congress’ approval of Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 presidential win.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, 2020 Democratic congressional candidate Mia Mason, Westminster Mayor Mona Becker and Easton Town Council President Megan Cook have recently endorsed Mizeur, a progressive former state lawmaker.
Harris defeated Mason in the 2020 election. She was running again in 2022 before deciding to back Mizeur.
"Now that family issues dictate that I spend my time focused inward, I am thrilled to announce that I am 100 percent behind electing Heather Mizeur as the next Congresswoman from Maryland’s First District," Masons said. "She has the experience, knowledge, temperament, and dedication we need at this critical moment,” Mason said.
Former Eastern Shore congressman Wayne Gilchrist and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., are also backing Mizeur who ran for governor in 2014.
Mizeur is also touting her larger fundraising totals over Harris for the current cycle. She’s raised more than $717,400 compared to $425,289 for Harris.
Still, Harris holds a significant war chest advantage in the race with more than $1.29 million cash on hand, according to FEC filings through June 30.
That compares to $560,533 for Mizeur and more than $100,900 for Harden, a former U.S. international development administrator.
Progressives have been pressuring businesses to pull their support for Harris and other Trump backers who also objected to Biden’s wins in contentious Electoral College battlegrounds.
