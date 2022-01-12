DENTON — It is not every day you get a call from the governor, but that is exactly what happened last week to Heather Lynne Price. And it was good news. Gov. Larry Hogan was calling to say he was appointing her to judge of the Caroline County Circuit Court.
Price was one of three judge appointments that Hogan announced Jan. 6. He also named William “Bill” Hambler Jones to the Dorchester County Circuit Court and Magistrate Stephanie Picard Porter to the Howard County Circuit Court.
“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” Hogan in a news release. “Our state is gaining an immensely talented and principled group of judges who will honorably serve the citizens of their respective counties and Maryland in the years to come.”
Price is a Caroline County native. She has been a Caroline County District Court judge since March 2021. Prior to her appointment, she served the county attorney for Caroline County since 2013.
“She will be great as the new Circuit Court Judge. She was the county attorney. She had our support when she left that position, and she had our support to go to the District Court. She will be a great selection,” said County Commission President Larry Porter.
The vacancy opened after the death of former Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell in September 2021.
Price received a B.A. from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), a Master of Public Administration from the University of Baltimore and a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Before becoming Caroline County attorney, she worked in several law firms and was the chief legal services officer in the City of Frederick, an assistant county attorney for the Anne Arundel County Office of Law, and an assistant city attorney for the City of Frederick.
She said her background in public administration will help her as a judge.
“Over the course of my career, I got to understand the bureaucratic process. I understand the budget process and statistical analysis. My knowledge base is well rounded out,” she said. She furthered that with her experience as county attorney where she got to know the community’s needs. She is also fluent in Spanish.
Being a judge is somewhat of a family business for Price as her mother sat on the bench in Baltimore City District Court.
When sitting up at the bench with the gavel in hand, Price said she had a simple goal.
“I want to strive to be fair and impartial,” she said.
The governor’s office will appoint a new judge to replace her in District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.