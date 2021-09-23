Water levels continue to rise the first hour or two of rain during Thursday's storm. Here the dock at Cloverfields quickly ran over with rain as flooding continued to spread throughout the neighborhood to Petinot Place, Kimberly Way and Ackerman Court.
Portions of Route 18 in Chester were not drivable following flooding Thursday, Sept. 23. The sheriff's office responded to this stranded vehicle in the parking lot at Safeway in Chester.
QACSO
The Safeway parking lot in Chester experiences flash flooding following Thursday morning's storm.
QACSO
Flooding in Cloverfields on Kent Island near the intersection of Davol and Ackerman Roads.
QACSO
A portion of Main Street near Gravel Run in Grasonville is flooded.
QACSO
The Crab Deck near Fisherman's Inn at the Narrows on Kent Island appears to be an island of its own following heavy rainfall Thursday morning.
QACSO
QACSO
The Centreville wharf parking lot is indistinguishable from the Corsica River, Thursday morning, Sept. 23, after a heavy rainfall passed over the area.
KENT ISLAND — Morning storms swept across Queen Anne's County leaving high, standing water in many areas. With the arrival of heavy rainfall beginning around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the county's emergency services issued multiple warnings to area residents. The first burst of storms caused what one resident called ground shaking thunder.
Among those areas affected by the rainfall and widespread flooding: Centreville Wharf, Ellendale community, Cloverfields, Main Street in Grasonville, Queenstown, and parts of Route 18 in Chester.
At least two vehicles were reported stranded by high water, a van in the area of Main Street and Melvin Avenue in Grasonville and a Jeep in the Chester Safeway parking lot.
According to Jessica Milligan with the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, two soldiers, who wish to remain anonymous, came quickly to the aid of the driver whose leg was stuck in the vehicle. Unable to open the vehicle's door, the sunroof had to be broken and the two soldiers held the drivers head above water until fire and EMS could arrive.
The Jeep had to be pulled out of the high-standing water by Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Milligan said, before the door could be pried open. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
The Queen Anne's Sheriff Office urged motorists to not drive through flooded roadways; and in conjunction with public works and the State Highway Department temporarily closed portions of Route 18.
The storms impacted several communities across the Delmarva with flooding reported in many low lying and coastal areas, including Dorchester counties and St. Michaels.
