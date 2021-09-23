Sorry, an error occurred.
Heavy rains brought flooding to St. Michaels on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Flooding in St. Michaels on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
ST. MICHAELS — Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across the Eastern Shore Thursday morning.
Downpours brought some flooding to coastal and low-lying areas such as St. Michaels.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Kent counties. It was slated to expire a 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
Flash flood warnings have also been issued for Talbot, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties until 2 p.m.
Some areas have already seen 2 to 4 inches of rain with another 1 to 2 inches potentially forecasted for the Shore. Winds are gusting to as much as 30 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
