ST. MICHAELS — Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across the Eastern Shore Thursday morning.

Downpours brought some flooding to coastal and low-lying areas such as St. Michaels.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Kent counties. It was slated to expire a 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for Talbot, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties until 2 p.m.

Some areas have already seen 2 to 4 inches of rain with another 1 to 2 inches potentially forecasted for the Shore. Winds are gusting to as much as 30 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

