CENTREVILLE — During the Centreville Town Council’s Oct. 7 meeting, President Tim McCluskey, following 12 years of community service, was the first to acknowledge the several transitions of the evening, including his own.
“I have had the time of my life doing this job,” McCluskey said soon after acknowledging “many, many an evening away” and thanking his family for their support. “The good work that got done; the positive impact that we’ve made on people’s lives have been, personally, very fulfilling.”
McCluskey, who lost an Oct. 4 election to fill in two vacancies on the council, continued by encouraging local participation, involvement, and discussion in the democratic processes the elected official proved he had not lost faith in.
“I encourage everyone to get involved civically,” he said. “Whether it’s running for office, supporting the community, volunteering for a board or commission, attending a meeting, a well-informed citizen always makes for a stronger democracy. If nothing else, be sure to vote.
“Communication between the town and its citizens can always be improved...but it’s up to the citizen to be informed.”
McCluskey also thanked his opponents, incoming council members Ashley Kaiser and Eric Johnson, for their own willingness to serve. Their enthusiasm, McCluskey acknowledged, inspired hope in the former council president.
“We’re all behind you, and we want you to succeed,” he said. “Your wins are the town’s wins.”
Rounding out his time “behind the desk,” McCluskey said the evening was “not a goodbye, but a see you later.”
