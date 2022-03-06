Zita Seals reacts to the news that she is the newly elected council member in Millington while Kevin Hemstock, whose seat she will occupy, applauds Tuesday night, March 1. Hemstock, a two-term council member, ran unopposed for mayor.
MILLINGTON — Kevin Hemstock is ascending to the mayor’s seat and Zita Seals is taking his place on the town council here.
In one of the larger turnouts in recent years, Seals, a first-time candidate, defeated Russell Teat, 27-3, in Tuesday’s municipal election in Millington.
This was the first contested race since 2017, according to Town Administrator Elizabeth “Jo” Manning.
Hemstock, a former editor of the Kent County News, was unopposed for mayor.
Two-term incumbent C.J. Morales did not seek re-election.
Seals and Hemstock will be sworn in at the April 12 mayor and council meeting.
Hemstock is serving out a second term on the council.
On Tuesday night, in the presence of Hemstock and Councilman Wayne Starkey, Manning and Clerk Jill Starkey counted the paper ballots immediately after the polls at town hall closed at 8 p.m.
The last ballot was cast at 7:50 p.m.
Councilwoman Shelly Holland walked in just after the votes had been tallied.
Not long after that came Seals, who was greeted by applause from Hemstock and town staff.
Millington has a mayor and four council members. Their three-year terms are staggered. All positions are unpaid.
There are 346 registered voters in Millington.
Part of Millington is in Queen Anne’s County, the part that extends from the Chester River bridge to High Bridge Road, but there are no registered voters in the Queen Anne’s portion of Millington’s town limits, according to Manning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.