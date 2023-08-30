Henning retires from Sheriff's Office

DENTON — Caroline County Chief Deputy Sheriff Maj. James Henning has announced his retirement after more than 26 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and residents of Caroline County, according to an announcement on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday, Aug. 29.
“Major Henning’s experience and contributions to the profession will truly be missed,” the post stated. “Sheriff Baker and this agency wish him well in his retirement and all his future endeavors.”
Henning, 49, began his career with the office in November 1996 as a deputy sheriff in the patrol division and soon transferred into the narcotics task force for eight years before being being promoted back to the patrol division as a sergeant.
In August 2011, Henning was appointed chief deputy by then Sheriff John R. Bounds and served in that capacity for over 12 years.
Sheriff Donnie Baker said Henning “was a very dedicated employee during his time here at the Sheriff’s Office, and he will be greatly missed.”
“Major Henning has always played a very important role to the success of many projects within our agency, to include our new facility, our body-worn camera program and our drone program, just to name a few,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
Henning is a published author, and his “Practical Narcotics Investigations” is a manual for law enforcement professionals that explains how to complete narcotics investigations.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Henning enlisted during the Persian Gulf War and, after serving four years, was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Henning earned his bachelor’s degree in management from the Johns Hopkins University and has taken numerous post-degree courses and earned several certificates. He has garnered a dozen awards and honors.
He is a member of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc., the Maryland Association of Police Planners, the National Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the International Association of Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysts, among others.
Greensboro Town Commissioner and former Easton Police Chief David Spencer posted on Facebook, “Congratulations and enjoy your retirement! Thank you for your dedication and service to our country. Good luck in whatever your future holds.”
“I first met James Henning years ago when he was a student of mine at the Johns Hopkins University’s Police Executive Leadership Program, where he was finishing his Master’s degree,” Dr. Marc A. De Simone Sr. posted on Henning’s Linkedin profile.
“James has a great ability to lead and inspire others through his natural interpersonal skills and attention to detail,” De Simone wrote. “He puts others first, and has a cheerful heart. I know him to be a man of great character and competence.”
Baker said he will carefully consider Henning’s replacement.
“I will be looking to replace the chief deputy in the coming months,” Baker said. “I will be taking some time and considering all my options,” looking within the Sheriff’s Office first.
