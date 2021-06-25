EASTON — Graduation requirements for high schools in Talbot County and across Maryland are changing for the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Helga Einhorn, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Talbot County Public Schools, announced the Maryland State Department of Education’s changed graduation requirements at the Talbot County Board of Education’s meeting earlier this month. The Maryland State Board of Education approved the revisions to the state’s graduation requirements in May.
For the incoming ninth grade class, the number of credits required to graduate from a Maryland public high school will increase from 21 to 22. However, Talbot County’s public high school students were already required to have 22 credits to graduate.
For the upcoming school year, students have to earn an extra math credit, increasing the requirement from three to four credits. Additionally, students will be required to earn a full credit in health instead of a half credit.
For science credits, students must take courses in life science and physical science, along with a course integrating earth and space science.
Maryland public schools are also expanding their technology education programs, adding computer science and engineering to the subjects covered. The Advanced Technology course will no longer be an option for meeting graduation requirements — a course that Talbot County Public Schools has already phased out. In place of the advanced technology course, the county has expanded career and technical offerings for students.
State assessments in English, algebra, science and government will transition from standalone tests that students have to take and pass, instead becoming end-of-course assessments that will count for 20 percent of the student’s final grade beginning in 2022-2023. Taking those assessments in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 will meet the graduation requirement.
The Maryland State Department of Education also adopted two endorsements for diplomas: a College Ready State Endorsement and Technical State Endorsement, both of which are enhancements for a student’s diploma.
“I am working on these changes so we can advise incoming ninth graders and their families this summer and incorporate a review of these changes as a component of our ninth grade orientations and Back-to-School activities,” Einhorn said in a press release.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
