EASTON — “Have fun, I love you,” was the last thing Jen Hawley said to her daughter, Elgin, before dropping her off at the Easton High School field for the third day of field hockey tryouts.
“That’s what I always say,” Jen said. “A little while after I left, I got a phone call.”
It was mid-August in 2021. Elgin Hawley remembers it being a hot and humid day on the field. She was a rising sophomore. Her stomach hurt a little, but she didn’t think anything of it.
After switching out with the other goalie, Elgin went to get a drink of water on the side of the field.
“Suddenly my throat felt dry so I took another sip,” she said.
She threw her water bottle to the ground.
“I was like disconnected,” she said.
Elgin got down on one knee and fell over.
It was an aneurysm.
Although she was conscious, Elgin doesn’t remember the ambulance ride or the entire visit at the hospital in Easton before she was life-flighted to Johns Hopkins. But, her parents remember.
“She had a look on her face that just really scared me straight,” Mike Hawley, Elgin’s father, said about seeing his daughter before they rode in the ambulance to the hospital.
Three days later, Elgin was getting brain surgery. It took almost two weeks after she collapsed before Elgin began talking again, and it wasn’t until November 2021 that she was released from the hospital and entered an intensive outpatient program. In February 2022, she returned to school.
“She had to relearn to walk, talk, sit up,” Jen said. “I mean, it was a long road.”
As she travels this long road, Elgin hasn’t forgotten about her teammates and the important role that field hockey played in her life.
It’s part of the reason why she’s wants a turf field to be put in at Easton High School.
And when the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her one wish, that’s what she asked for. For Elgin, there was no backup wish.
The idea ignited after her dad told her about another child’s wish that involved baseball.
“It was in her eyes,” Mike said. “Her eyes lit up.”
Field hockey was Elgin’s “thing” for years. She began playing on Parks and Recreation teams when she was in kindergarten. As the goalie, it took a little bit of time for Elgin to find her confidence and voice on the field. But when she did, she knew it was her passion.
“She looked like she was having more fun,” Jen said about her daughter’s rise in confidence.
Through her eighth grade year, Elgin played for Parks and Recreation teams. When she started high school, she played second-string goalie for Easton High School’s varsity team. The summer before her sophomore year, she kicked practice and training into high gear, with the goal of becoming the first-string goalie.
Elgin hasn’t been able to play field hockey since 2021. She has swapped traveling to tournaments for traveling to checkups in Baltimore and physical and occupational therapy appointments. But she’s still involved with her high school’s team. She helps teach goalies, and she cheers on the team at games.
“I like it, but I would like it more if I were on the field,” she said.
Elgin’s love for the sport and her teammates speaks to her decision to wish for something that will benefit other Easton athletes and not herself.
“Her reason is entirely selfless for the athletes,” Jen said.
A wish of this size can’t be granted with a magic wand. Jen said it’s going to take community support.
While the Make-A-Wish Foundation is in full support of Elgin’s wish and committed to contributing, it isn’t able to pay for the entire field, which Jen said will probably cost somewhere around $2 million.
“The key to this is really getting our story out there and drumming up community support,” Jen said.
At a Talbot County Public Schools Board of Education meeting July 19, the Hawley family attended to inform the board of Elgin’s wish and ask for support. They arrived with a group of supporters, all wearing shirts that said “Elgin’s Army” in bright red letters.
At the end of the meeting, the board members expressed interest in seeing how they can help Elgin’s wish become a reality.
Board President Emily Jackson said she remembers the day Elgin had the aneurysm.
“Her immense strength throughout all of this is admirable and incredible,” Jackson said. “I do think that, as a community, we have the ability to make this happen. And so I would charge the community out there who is listening, let’s make this happen.”
In an email, Talbot Schools Coordinator of Public Relations and Special Programs Debbie Gardner said the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the school district have been discussing Elgin’s wish since January. She said Talbot Schools staff received a preliminary project design and estimated cost for the field construction and installation in February.
“At this point, the primary obstacle is funding,” Gardner said in the email.
Gardner said she does not believe that Make-A-Wish committed a dollar amount to fund the project yet.
Jen said they’re still in the early stages of making this wish a reality. She expects that this is what she’ll be devoting a lot of her energy to in the next year. But she’s OK with that.
“Mike said it,” she said. “How would we feel if Make-A-Wish paid for the whole thing? Like, where’s the skin in the game?”
The Hawley family’s hope and determination to make this wish come true are similar to their hope and determination when it comes to Elgin’s health.
“I have to try,” Jen said. “I can’t look at [Elgin] in good conscience and not try.”
Since the aneurysm, Elgin has been setting two goals every year for things she to be able to do. This year it’s jogging and driving. She’s been practicing driving with her dad and is on the way to getting her license.
Elgin also is working at a local senior living facility and during the school year, she plays in her school band.
She has made leaps and bounds in progress since the aneurysm, but there are still things she has to do differently as a result. For instance, to drive, she needs a left foot accelerator as well as a knob that has control functions. With band, she plays percussion instead of the saxophone — which she used to play — because she doesn’t have use of her right hand.
Elgin has taken up writing since having the aneurysm.
“It’s taken a lot on my mental health,” Elgin said. “I write poems and short writings about it.”
Recently she was published in the Talbot County Public Schools student-produced literary arts magazine, Spindrift.
Jen said that she and Elgin have talked a lot about life trajectories and life not turning out the way you imagined it.
“This happens to a lot of us in our 20s, not in our teens at 15,” Jen said. “But I think it’s changed her. She has a love of writing now which I don’t think she appreciated before.”
