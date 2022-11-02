HILLSBORO — A small crowd of animal lovers gathered in the Hillsboro Park to celebrate a Halloween costume contest with their pets. It was a beautiful day to come out and see your neighbors and support the Caroline County Humane Society.
The awards were for best pet costume, most creative pet costume and best owner and pet costumes.
Sally Campbell said, “We are here to have fun and get the community together. Lisa Kent and Glen Geras are the judges.”
“We are here to meet our pet neighbors, like Butch here,” Kent said.
Meg Gallagher, who came dressed as Elwood from The Blues Brothers, had her tortoiseshell Maine Coon mix, Charlotte, dressed in a Dia De Los Muertos cape with a sombrero. Had there been an award for most chill cat hanging out with dogs, Charlotte would have won it. There was not even a hiss.
Gallagher talked about upcoming events.
“I am on the planning commission for the Town of Greensboro. On Dec. 17 we will have luminaries, thousands of luminaries, and then the Retreat House graveyard and labyrinth will be lit with candles. And a hayride for kids. We also have movies three times a year in the park, May, July and September. We promote our Fall yard sale and our Spring yard sale on the Hillsboro Facebook page,” she said. Her husband Pat was dressed as 1970s era Elvis.
As the pets got to know each other, the owners were checking out the competition.
“Not to be biased, but that bull dog is looking pretty good as a lion,” said Campbell.
The lion was a mighty bull dog named Butch owned by Steve Higdon.
“He is a lion looking for antelope. He’s hungry. A cheeseburger would be more like it. We bought him from a breeder. He is 7 years old, middle aged. He doesn’t care if he wins,” Higdon said.
There was also a gray pit bull named Smooch dressed as a full-bodied, blue parrot. His owner is Hayden Hooper of Greensboro.
“I love Smooch because he is the best, cuddly doggy. He loves giving me hugs and kisses. I hope my dog wins. He is 12,” said Hayden Hooper.
Muffin the Bijon Frise can stand on her hind legs like a circus dog. The year old white puppy got loose from her owners, Jerry and Roger Quicke, and created minor mayhem during the event.
Caroline County Humane Society is looking for volunteers. They have a litter of puppies that need love, Campbell said.
“At times they can have up to 300 cats. We can use volunteers to help walk the dogs. They have a cat neuter program where volunteers will go out and capture feral cats and bring them back, and the cats get spayed. Then they release them back. They have so many kittens in the spring. They need donations of cleaning supplies and medical needs, cat toys, animal food and cages. One spaying of a cat can prevent the birth of 2,100 homeless cats within four years. 432 feral cats were sterilized this year, and that really helps with the feral population,” said Campbell said.
Finally, it was time for the awards to be granted.
Late comer Nala, dressed as Marie Antoinette, attended with Kayley and Aaron Burns of Hillsboro. She tied for Best Costume with Smooch, who came as the parrot. The best owners and pet costume went to the Gallaghers with the Mexican Pancho Villa Cat. The Most Creative went to Butch as the lion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.