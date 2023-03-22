HILLSBORO — Candidates who wish to file for a seat on the Hillsboro Board of Commissioners have until Friday, March 24, to file for notice of candidacy.
One seat will be open when Commission Vice President Ross Benincasa completes his 3-year term this year to spend more time with his family, according to Town Administrator Jennifer Shull.
Commissioner Steven Higdon completes his term next year, while Commission President Sandra Kay Higdon completes her term in 2025.
So far no candidates have filed, Shull said. Those interested in running for commissioner may stop by today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the town office and complete a form.
The election will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Hillsboro Town Hall. Absentee ballots may be requested by emailing info@hillsboromd.com and must be return-postmarked by April 17.
Residents not already registered for state or federal Elections, or previously with the town, must register between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 22, at the town hall.
The Hillsboro Town Hall is located at 22043 Church Street. Meetings are held 7:30 p.m. every third Monday, with the exception of the second Tuesday in May.
For more information call 410-364-7022 or 410-829-3529.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.