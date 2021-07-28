DENTON — Most Mid-Shore residents are familiar with His Hope Ministries and its three-season shelter located in Denton. According to Lynn Keckler, executive director of His Hope Ministries, most are unaware, however, that one of His Hope Ministries’ primary goals is not only to shelter the homeless but to “prevent homelessness from occurring in the first place.” The Resource Center, located at 105 Gay Street, Denton, provides a multitude of services for the community.
During the day, the Resource Center becomes the hub of ongoing activities including shelter support, rapid rehousing, eviction prevention, housing and employment searches, classes (including financial literacy), assistance with documents, and connections to behavioral health, medical and substance abuse treatment and more.
Unable to get to Denton? His Hope Ministries is excited to announce new opportunities to access these vital resources in Federalsburg and Greensboro. Beginning in August, His Hope Ministries will offer services 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Federalsburg Branch of the Caroline County Library and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at the Maryland Rural Development Corporation in the MRDC classroom, 101 Cedar Lane in Greensboro (next to the Greensboro Branch of the Caroline County Library).
His Hope Ministries recognized the need and acted, making resources more available to the community, Keckler said. The new community-based resource centers provide the same resources as the Denton location: applications for rental housing, identification cards, shelter services and connections to community resources. Additional support includes food pantry locations, employment and housing opportunities, mental health services, and much more. The Resource Center can also assist families that are being evicted or have no place to stay.
His Hope Ministries hopes to “increase access to services for people who need housing stability,” providing housing support, eviction prevention, and connecting people with resources available in their community. They have joined forces with other local providers to form the Caroline and Kent Housing and Homeless Solutions Alliance — partnering His Hope Ministries, MRDC, Martin’s House and Barn, Caroline County government, Caroline County Department of Social Services, Kent County Local Management Board, Mid-Shore Pro Bono and others. Together they are working to identify and secure resources to increase community solutions to housing insecurity in both Caroline and Kent counties.
Community-based resources will be available on the indicated days and times to provide adults, families, seniors and unaccompanied youth (homeless youth ages 16 to 24 years who do not have adult support) with the services listed above as well as myriad other resources and opportunities.
Besides shelter, immediate needs are also met. There is a pantry in the Resource Center on Gay Street in Denton, that can supply food or toiletries. Food is available at the Federalsburg and Greensboro locations as well.
Another exciting change for His Hope Ministries is that the Caroline County Commission passed a resolution to begin the process of conveying Goldsboro House to His Hope Ministries. Once the process of conveyance is complete and some structural issues are addressed, this house, located between the Caroline County Department of Corrections County Jail and His Hope Ministries Resource Center on Gay Street in Denton, initially will be used by His Hope Ministries as offices for the burgeoning Unaccompanied Youth Program headed by Loge Knight. This process is being overseen by His Hope Ministries’ Building Committee.
The building committee includes Andrew Breeding, chair, and members Matt Dahl, Justin Smith, Myisha Walker and J.O.K. Walsh, representing the Caroline Historical Society. Breeding, Dahl and Smith are among His Hope Ministries Board of Directors’ newer members, which also include Jamar Abner, Kathleen Brenton and Anne Marie Chouinard.
Keckler said she is excited to see this increase in services in the community. She hopes to see His Hope Ministries “eventually offer financial literacy and other programs,” like those offered currently in Denton, at the new community locations. The goal of “bringing the whole community together” to pool their resources will benefit the communities of both Caroline and Kent counties, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.