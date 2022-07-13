His Hope Ministries names new director

DENTON — Fighting homelessness and offering people more positive directions to go in is what His Hope Ministries is all about. This cornerstone of caring in Caroline County has Stefanie Johnson as its brand new executive director. She is so new that there are still fresh congratulatory flowers on her desk, but she has been around the organization for a while.
“I was the community outreach coordinator for His Hope Ministries. I was going out to churches and different groups and organizations to tell them about His Hope Ministries and our partnerships, and letting them know about our volunteer opportunities,” she said. “We have a meal train that people sign up for every year where people in the community can sign up and bring meals to the shelter for dinner.”
This group has an impressive roster of community connections, whether it is affiliations with churches or corporate sponsorships. Shore United Bank offers financial literacy classes. Chesapeake Voyagers brings peer to peer programing, like meditation classes. His Hope Ministries can accommodate 52 guests.
“We have never gotten to that point, but we have gotten close. We are going to have a shelter warming in late August, early September. We want the community to come out and actually get to see the shelter. Once the season starts we obviously don’t do tours because we have guests in there. We have had people say they didn’t know there was a shelter here,” Johnson said.
Not only is there a shelter, but there is also a resource center.
“They come to the resource center in the day, looking for jobs, looking for housing, connecting with community resources they need like mental health. They come to get connected with their birth certificates or Social Security cards, IDs, things like that,” she said.
Lynne Keckler, the much beloved founder of His Hope Ministries, died in January,
“I am just following in the coattails of Lynne’s vision. Our ultimate goal was to find a standalone shelter where we can have all of our services in one location. We are just going to continue to serve the community that comes to us in need, whether they are coming to us for the immediate need of shelter or if they need help staying in their housing that they are in already, we can help,” she said.
Continuum of care on the Shore is a the group effort that serves all of these guests. Aaron’s Place, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Salvation Army, Martin’s House, Samaritan House, Neighborhood Service Center in Easton — these are just some of the partners with which His Hope Ministries works. They also work with Mid-Shore Behavioral Health.
“We got a call for a gentleman living in his shed at one point. That is not safe because there is no running water. There’s no electric. But if he says he is comfortable, there is nothing we can do. That is a hard story we hear. We offer the services. We meet our guests where they are,” she said. But they never force services on someone who doesn’t want them.
The ministry offers a seasonal shelter from September to March. In summer, they refer services out. The Wesleyan Camp takes residents in the summer, so there are no beds available.
Johnson serves seven people on her board. She said shethinks she will be good at the job because, “I have a heart for the population. I am like Lynne in that she wanted to help everyone. I feel everyone who walks through that door deserves a chance at a better life. The biggest barrier is the housing market. Shared housing. Just looking at different ways of getting our guests successfully housed. I am about quality not quantity. That is my biggest goal.”
Keckler died in January, and “that is where we all just started taking on roles that we needed to, to keep this organization moving forward,” Johnson said.
She is committed to bringing the services to her Denton facility so her guests have what they need in-house. And she is not alone. Loge Knight still works at the shelter, and Desiree Jefferson is the youth program coordinator.
