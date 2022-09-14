DENTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot visited His Hope Ministries in Denton Sept. 8 to present the organization with a William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Caroline County. A crowd of public servants and members of the nonprofit crowded into the sunny and flag-draped room at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center.
Franchot entered the room and lead a dignified but laughter filled award ceremony.
“I have met with hundreds and hundreds of people over the years and it is the same story. Small number of people, relatively small budget have huge beneficial effects on the community. It is my pleasure to present to His Hope Ministries the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Caroline County. His Hope Ministries exemplifies the principles (of public service) that I named this award after. We give one in every county. We have given them for 10 years,” said Franchot.
Founded in 2011, His Hope Ministries was created to end homelessness in communities in Caroline County. The staff fosters self-sufficiency by offering financial literacy education, food, resources and safe shelters for vulnerable families and individuals. In an average year, the His Hope provides 170 people with emergency crisis shelter, 6,000 shelter nights and 16,000 meals. His Hope Haven shelter recently opened for the coming winter season at 409 Aldersgate Drive.
Franchot commented on the effectiveness of local nonprofits versus government.
“Government is not particularly good at executing — other than perhaps providing some funds. I am just suggesting that these small nonprofits go a long way with a short amount of money. Lynn Keckler was a great champion of this effort and community. Although Lynn is no longer with us, the good work of His Hope Ministries continues,” he said.
Franchot also said he was not sure what His Hope Ministries’ budget was, but that there was a lot of money in Maryland right now.
“Sometimes at the Board of Public Works I put my hand down in the seat cushion and there is $100,000 there. I am not sure where you are in the grant situation,” he said.
The crowd clapped and laughed. Mayor Abby McNinch thanked Franchot for all of his help with their projects in Denton and addressed the organization.
“Thank you so much to His Hope Ministries. You are great stewards of this program. We know all the work you do with seniors and unaccompanied youth. You find innovative ways to serve the people of our community,” said McNinch.
Then it was time to give the award.
“I am truly honored to give this William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award in recognition and sincere appreciation to His Hope Ministries for your invaluable contributions to the people of Caroline County,” he said.
Tracey Snyder, executive director of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, tearfully said, “I was very close to Lynn. We started the Caroline Nonprofit Network to bring businesses and organizations like His Hope Ministries together — not just financially but with volunteers. His Hope Ministries has brought focus to homelessness in Caroline County. They are care and hope and action. We can all make a difference. I had no idea. They have brought homelessness to the front of my consciousness. I know we are going to do great things as we move forward.”
Franchot took a moment to hand out medallions. He was short one for the His Hope Ministries team, so McNinch gave hers back to make sure the team members all got one. Franchot quipped that it was the first time a mayor had ever returned one of his medallions.
Liz Keckler said, “I love to talk about mom. She never wanted anyone to suffer. She wanted to help the homeless. She had a clear intention, a goal, a mission. Nothing has stopped that in the past 12 years. The emergency shelter turned into a winter shelter. Now we have the senior haven, the resource center, the youth center. I am just so proud of her and the community and the organization and the staff for what they have accomplished. For how many people they have helped. It is inspiring.”
Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries, said, “My lovely staff I can not thank enough for all of the support. And our board is amazing. We are in the process of speaking with somebody about property that could possibly give us a year round shelter. Our goal is to continue with Lynn’s vision and end homelessness in our community.”
