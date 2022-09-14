DENTON — Comptroller Peter Franchot visited His Hope Ministries in Denton Sept. 8 to present the organization with a William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Caroline County. A crowd of public servants and members of the nonprofit crowded into the sunny and flag-draped room at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.