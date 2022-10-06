VIENNA — Visitors to Dorchester County’s largest living history event will enjoy hands-on interaction with a variety of activities on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the 12th annual Nanticoke River Jamboree at historic Handsell near Vienna.
Handsell honors three cultures that made up its history: Native Americans who lived in a sprawling Chicone Village at the site, European settlers who built the house at Handsell around 1770, and African Americans, who labored as enslaved and free people at Handsell. The Jamboree’s purpose is to educate visitors through living history presentations.
Designed as a safe, mostly outdoor event for families, the Jamboree will feature open-hearth cooking as experienced by African American slaves, displays and hands-on demonstrations by Native Americans who once lived on the site, and crafts of early European settlers who built the house at Handsell hundreds of years ago.
In addition to displays and demonstrations by living history interpreters, this year’s Jamboree will explore the 1849 Escape of Tilley, where Harriet Tubman made use of a steamboat on the Nanticoke River to help a young girl find freedom. Reenactor Janice Green will be portraying Harriet as the Jamboree also celebrates the 200th anniversary of her birth.
In the kitchen at Handsell, Jerome Bias, an interpreter from North Carolina, will demonstrate activities from a 19th century plantation kitchen while discussing life as an enslaved cook, assisted by Janice Canaday from Colonial Williamsburg. Marvin-Alonzo Greer, lead Historic Interpreter for the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission is joining the Handsell group again this year. The Chesapeake Independent Blues, a military living history group will also be returning.
Traditional crafts people and living history interpreters will also be exhibiting at the Jamboree as they explore life in the 18th and 19th centuries. On Oct. 8, participants will include local authors, blacksmithing, basket weaving, wood lathe turning, spinning, and broom making and parlor “fiddle” music and a children’s coloring tent.
Representatives from the Pocomoke Indian Nation, Hermann Jackson of the Nanticoke of Milford, Delaware, and Nause Waiwash Band of Indians as well as Handsell’s own Village Volunteers will explore many life skills of the Native people who once lived at Chicone. These demonstrations include fire-making, weaving, pottery, chipping of implements, and techniques used for the building of the longhouse. These demonstrations occur in Handsell’s Chicone Village throughout the day. Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, whose traditional name is Pekatawas MakataweU (Black Corn) is an Algonkian living historian of the 17th and 18th century of Accomac and Pocomoke descent. He has interpreted Algonkian life for a multitude of institutions and will be interpreting late 17th century Pocomoke life as a Cultural Ambassador to the Pocomoke Tribe. As a special feature Cambridge’s own David Rose will portray 17th century Col. Thomas Taylor, owner of the Handsell Trading Post who interacted with the people of Chicone.
There will be the second annual “Reading of the Names” at the African American Memorial at 12 noon, featuring code songs by Linda Harris and David Cole and Justine Pryor.
Handsell is located on the site of the pre-historic Native Village at Chicone, later set aside as an Indian Reservation (1721-1769). Today it is a State and National Register Listed Historic site, held with a Maryland Historic Trust Preservation Easement on a Maryland Scenic By-Way and listed on the Michener Chesapeake By-Way and John Smith Historic Water Trail.
Partner organizations for the 2022 Nanticoke River Jamboree are the Harriet Tubman UGRR Visitors Center and State Park, the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the National Park Service Underground Railroad. Sponsors include Dorchester Art Center, Elks Lodge #223 and Zeke Willey.
Admission is $5; children 12 and under are admitted free. Gate opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 and closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
Handsell is located at 4837 Indiantown Road, 1 1/2 miles north of U.S. Route 50, near Vienna, Dorchester County Maryland. It is owned and operated by the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance. For a complete list of participants and a schedule of demonstrations go to: www.nanticokeriverjamboree.com. Interested historic craftspeople can email restorehandsell@gmail.com.
