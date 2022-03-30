ST. MICHAELS — There is a tribe of ship-making men and women who work with their calloused hands to build something much bigger than themselves. Some are journeymen who travel the world from Perth, Australia to Mystic, Connecticut, taking their shipwright skills with them. Their go-to clothes are Carhartt coveralls with a year’s worth of epoxy stains and anti-fouling paint.
These ship builders came together and celebrated the launch of the 17th-century Maryland Dove wooden sailing vessel Monday. Over 150 people showed up to watch the launch.
They worked for the three years at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum to complete this three-story wooden ship from keel up to the rigging. The build was treated as an outdoor teaching moment by the museum.
A 400-ton crane with yellow nylon webbing lifted the 7-ton boat like a sleeping baby and made a 180-degree turn to place her in the Miles River. Quiet anticipation led to cheers and clapping from people who stood on land, boats and in the lighthouse to witness the historic moment.
The shipwrights pushed a gang plank to the top deck, hopped aboard and celebrated with homemade ceramic mugs of aged whiskey.
The skills involved in building something like this are rare and valuable. The men who arrived in St. Mary’s City in 1634 had the same facility with wood, hammers and glue. CBMM’s goal was to get the best talent to build the ship and share their knowledge with interns and volunteers. They were also encouraged to put their tools down and talk to curious visitors at any moment.
Ed Farley is a master shipwright and captain of a skipjack. He was at the project from the beginning.
“My favorite part of the project was laying in the shutter plank," Farley said. "You start planking down at the keel and you work your way up, but another team is working from the shear, which is the deck edge. You meet at a nice medium relatively straight plank at the turn on the bilge. Then you grease it with some whiskey — so it is often called ‘the whiskey plank.’ It shuts the hull up. It is a great moment in the building of a boat. You have a hull.”
There is quite a bit of physics, nautical engineering and history that goes into building this replica of a 17th-century vessel. In the old days, different tasks had separate laborers, but in modern times shipwrights are more generalists.
Bob Downs was a rigger on the project.
“Rigging is all the stuff that sticks up above the deck of the boat that supports and controls the sails and then transfers the energy around the boat to make it move with the wind," Downs said. "There is a lot of esoteric knowledge within shipbuilding and then within traditional shipbuilding. Rigging is its own specialty that still lives on. We started building the rig in September of 2020. The Dove will be around longer than I will.”
Christian Cebral is the vice president of shipyard operations for the museum.
“The cool thing about a project like this is the community of people that it brings together," Cebral said. "That includes the team that built it, the people that stopped by to see its progress and volunteers that came to work on it. The only bad part is that some of these eclectic people go off to the next job. They are journeymen.”
He went on to say that building the Dove was the largest undertaking ever done by the shipyard at the museum.
Kristen Greenaway is the president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. She jumped right into the mix, celebrating with all the people who worked on the project. There was a party atmosphere aboard the boat for all the people who had been a part of building it. Given the scruffy facial hair of most shipwrights, they seemed like friendly pirates hoisting cups of spirits.
“This has been a key part of the shipwright apprentice program," Greenaway said. "They have learned so much actually doing this. We are the only registered shipwright apprentice program in the state of Maryland. And they built something absolutely beautiful, I mean look at that. It is stunning."
Greenaway said a lot of research and planning came from observing the Vasa, a seventeenth century ship that sank in frigid waters in Sweden.
Pete Lesher is the chief curator of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
“The public has been here from the laying of the keel through the framing, up through planking and calking and everything. We have been telling the story all the way through," Lesher said. "As a historian, I am part of the interpretation team that is developing that. We can learn from archives but we can also learn from objects and that is what museums are all about.”
It is a huge puzzle made of many rare woods. The team had the services of a marine archaeologist to help them figure it out exactly what materials to use.
“This is absolutely what we do," Greenaway said. "It is so mission-related. Preservation of cultural heritage, the skills of traditional shipbuilding that we have emulated here and are passing on to our shipwrights and the fact that it is done in full public view.”
Frank Townsend is a master shipwright who worked on the Dove.
“The Dove is a boyer not a galleon," Townsend said. "They used them for inshore, when you needed to go up to windward. Smaller draft. The original Dove was a U-Haul. It was finally lost to sea.”
There was a community formed around the Dove. Three years with craftsmen of varying levels of experience were all committed to teaching each other the rare craft of historic wooden boat building.
“I went through the apprentice program at the museum," said Spencer Sherwood. "So I have been through the education. I interact with the guests. I will talk with anybody. I will teach anybody, but I am more of a builder than I am a teacher at this point. I have got a lot to learn. I love building a functional sculpture."
Jeff Reid is a master shipwright.
“Even our apprentices are excellent," Reid said. "They are getting their hands in it and their passion. They learn what they can from everyone and I learned a lot from them as well. There was a lot of heavy lifting like laying the keel and raising the frame, putting the whiskey plank in."
Jenn Kuhn is shipyard education program manager. She custom forged many low-corrosion metal pieces for the Dove, like pintles and gudgeons that hold the tiller onto the transom and allow it to rotate. She has worked at the museum for 11 years.
“I would do Maryland Dove workdays so the public was invited to come in and work on specific projects," she said. "I love seeing them if they have never done a skill before, to be empowered by learning that skill."
Out of all the sawdust comes an appreciation for history and community. This group came together to build something very rare and that will be used for education for generations to come.
