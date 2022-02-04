EASTON — Downtown Easton just added 10 new residences, without any new construction going up or historic buildings coming down to make room.
Last Thursday, Jan. 27, River Crescent Communities cut the ribbon on its second multi-family community, The Primrose. The ceremony drew support from the Easton Economic Development Corporation, along with Mayor Robert Willey, and Easton Town Council members Al Silverstein and the Rev. Elmer Davis Jr.
River Crescent President Adam Gronski used to work full-time in Washington as the national sponsorship head of PBS. When the COVID-19 pandemic made his work schedule a lot more flexible, Gronski shifted his focus to managing the company’s properties.
“I decided to make Easton home, like many Easton residents during COVID — you could work anywhere,” Gronski said. “I now come here three days a week, and I work out of my sort-of home office here.”
Located at 20 North Aurora Street, The Primrose fits right in with a neighborhood of prominent historic homes. More than a century old, it has been converted over the years to accommodate 10 residential units across three buildings, and an office suite. From the new River Crescent office, Gronski also manages a Victorian-era mansion at 220 S. Washington Street that now houses five tenants and their families.
“It was love at first sight with the architecture,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people just want to buy, I just don’t want to sell. I think there’s a unique need for housing in this marketplace.”
Both of River Crescent’s properties are part of the Old Easton district, which has strict building codes in place to preserve the historic structures. Even though there is a high demand for affordable housing in the area, developers cannot simply construct new apartment complexes — and that’s not what River Crescent is trying to do.
“I think we can figure out how to create housing,” he said. “There’s not enough property, but there are existing structures that we can convert to meet the existing demand that is out there. Whether or not city officials will allow us to sort of go that far, that’s another story.”
With the mayor in attendance along with other local leaders and neighborhood stakeholders, Gronski said he is proud to make River Crescent’s development a welcome part of the community.
“We’ve cracked the formula,” he said. “Everyone we bring in goes through a sort of interview process. We look at all the natural things that any landlord would look at about rental history and income, but then we look at all the intangibles. Why does someone want to live there and what are they going to do to make our property better? In this case, in a property like this, we have a really unique group of tenants and neighbors that have actually made it really special.”
Tom McCall contributed to the reporting of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.