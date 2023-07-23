EASTON — “The Spring Hill Cemetery Association is proud to announce the addition of a columbarium to the Spring Hill Cemetery,” announced Frank E. Mason III, president of the Association.
Spring Hill Cemetery is the oldest and largest cemetery in Easton. The original historic Spring Hill Cemetery faces N. Hanson Street, and the cemetery Annex faces North Aurora Street. The cemetery is sectioned off into more than 10,000 individual plots.
“We are happy to inform the public of the recent addition of a columbarium for the interment of cremated remains,” Mason said. The columbarium is located in the flag circle at Spring Hill Cemetery Annex and is just adjacent to the historic section of the cemetery. The columbarium is specifically designed as a final resting place for those who wish to be inurned at the cemetery in a permanent and private structure.
“This is only the first of several columbaria,” Mason said, “that are planned to be constructed at this location in the very near future.”
In addition to the new columbarium, there is also a convenience cemetery bench aptly located in front of the columbarium for visitors to use. While visiting the cemetery, visitors can remain and spend time in commemoration and respect of their loved one.
Spring Hill Cemetery Board thanked the loyal families and friends of the community and the various local organizations of the community for their continual generosity and support.
“Without their dedication and concern for the cemetery, this recent effort would not have been possible, “ Mason said.
Spring Hill Cemetery is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors that receives assistance from individuals who offer their time to support cemetery operations. Spring Hill Cemetery Association depends on community funding to meet the perpetual costs of maintenance and improvements for the cemetery.
