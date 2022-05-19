EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society, the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation unveiled a new historical marker in downtown Easton Saturday, May 14. A part of the National Votes for Women Trail, the marker honors two of Talbot County’s most prominent suffragists, Mary Jenkins and Mary Bartlett Dixon.
Jenkins and Dixon led the county’s Just Franchise League from 1909 to 1919. Jenkins was Maryland’s representative at state suffrage conventions and a faithful Talbot County leader for the cause. Dixon was a noted grassroots activist for the Suffrage Movement and organized “porch and parlor” meetings, pamphleteering, marches and petition drives throughout the state, according to Historical Society records.
Prior to the unveiling, Easton Mayor Robert Willey welcomed everyone to a dedication celebration in the Historical Society Gardens, where a tent provided shelter from sporadic showers. Willey talked briefly about the businesses in Easton when he grew up and how many have vanished, with only the work of the Historical Society to preserve their memory.
“Without these women that gave their time and talents, many opportunities afforded us today would not exist,” he said.
Maria Darby, president of the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center, talked about the extensive research and documentation necessary to make the marker a reality. She thanked the many partners who worked on the project, singling out Peggy Morey, the Talbot Historical Society, Larry Denton, Sen. Addie Eckardt, Dr. Pamela Young, Dr. Amy Rosencrantz, and the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center volunteers.
Diana Bailey, executive director of the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center, read a letter from a representative of the Pomeroy Foundation, which donated the marker. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, the Foundation is funding 250 National Votes for Women Trail markers across the country — 10 of them in Maryland.
“We feel strongly that markers help educate the people, the public, encourage pride of place and promote historic tourism,” Bailey read.
The letter went on to say “the historic marker for Jenkins and Dixon will ensure Talbot County’s women’s suffrage history will be celebrated for generations to come.”
Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37B, said she was delighted and honored to talk about women’s suffrage, drawing a number of parallels between her own life and that of Mary Bartlett Dixon (Cullens).
“Right now in Maryland, we only have 10 women in the Senate, out of 47. We’re doing a little better in the House (of Delegates). I think we have 60-some, and that’s very exciting, but we still have a long way to go,” Eckardt said.
Eckardt recounted Dixon’s early life, being born in Baltimore to a wealthy family, deciding to go to nursing school at Johns Hopkins, where her father was president of the board. Dixon succeeded at Hopkins despite being told she would fail. In fact, Dixon’s activism got started at Hopkins, where she lobbied to get the hours nurses worked reduced to 48 a week. Upon graduation, Dixon moved to Talbot County.
“At that point in time, she was very interested in nurses being advocates, as well as in the whole suffrage movement. She really thought that if anybody was gonna propel and move forward the practice of nursing, the nurses needed to be involved in the political process,” Eckardt said.
“I think Mary Bartlett Dixon brings me a lot of comfort and instills a lot of courage, as she continued to persevere and move forward in her pursuit of getting women, and getting nurses, to advocate on their own behalf to make a real difference.”
Eckardt said the local hospital is a result of Dixon’s advocating for funds for the original emergency room — “And then she advocated again for the (Macqueen Gibbs Willis) School of Nursing.”
Al Silverstein, vice president of the Talbot Historical Society and Easton town council member, wrapped up the program, thanking everyone involved and inviting those in attendance across Washington Street for the official unveiling of the marker in front of the Mary Jenkins House. Attendees also were invited into the Historical Society Museum to see an exhibit about the women’s suffrage movement in Talbot County and the National Votes for Women Trail.
