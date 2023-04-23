GRASONVILLE — The League of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s County invites the public to its annual dinner and meeting from 5 to 8:30 p.m. May 16 at Prospect Bay Country Club. After dinner, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann will address: “Keeping our Schools and Community Safe.”
Hofmann has been in law enforcement for 39 years. For 30 of those years he has been with the sheriff’s office, and he was elected to his fifth term as Queen Anne’s County Sheriff this past November. He has served as an officer on the Maryland Crime Prevention Program, the State Board of Victim Services and the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association. He currently serves as Chair of the Maryland Homeland Security Board as well as the QAC Drug Task Force. The sheriff is a member of the QAC County Council for Children and Youth, the Partnerships for Children and Families, the Tobacco and Drug Free Coalition and the Maryland Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Committee.
A graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development School, the 92nd Session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute, and the FBI National Academy Class #236, Sheriff Hofmann also attended the University of Virginia. He has a background in business administration and criminal justice.
Currently a Maryland Police Training Commission instructor, Hofmann is also a National Highway Traffic Safety instructor, and he teaches classes on topics such as critical incident response, community policing, crime prevention, gang violence, domestic violence, traffic safety, scams and frauds and active shooter assailant training. He has placed an emphasis on community and patrol, dedicating manpower to crime prevention and community concerns.
The evening will begin with a cash bar from 5-6 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting and dinner after which Hofmann will speak. There is a choice of entrees. The cost per person for dinner is $40. Those planning to attend need to RSVP and select their entree before May 1 at LWVQAC.org. For questions, please email LWVQAC@gmail.com.
