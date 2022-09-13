Car seat check-up

The federal and state highway safety funds announced by Gov. Larry Hogan Monday will be used for various traffic safety initiatives, including education on the correct use of child passenger safety seats.

 PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

ANNAPOLIS — As part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities, Gov. Larry Hogan announced over $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants to be distributed to over 90 organizations, agencies and programs across the state Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.