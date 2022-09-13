The federal and state highway safety funds announced by Gov. Larry Hogan Monday will be used for various traffic safety initiatives, including education on the correct use of child passenger safety seats.
ANNAPOLIS — As part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities, Gov. Larry Hogan announced over $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants to be distributed to over 90 organizations, agencies and programs across the state Monday.
The highway safety funds will be used for initiatives to increase the use of seatbelts in all seats, prevent impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving, increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists, promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats, support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement, fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws and increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.
Agencies and programs across the Mid-Shore region will receive nearly $800,000 from the grant funds.
In Talbot County, the Easton Police Department will receive $21,436 and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office will receive $9,000.
The Denton Police Department in Caroline County will receive $2,880. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office will receive $31,018.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office will receive $2,940, and the Chestertown Police Department will receive $4,490.
Washington College in Chestertown received over $728,000 through the grant.
The state funds were allocated based on crash data for each county or organization. State funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year and federal funds will be distributed Oct. 1 through the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.
“Since the beginning of our administration, we have worked to prioritize safety on our highways through innovative projects and partnerships,” Hogan said in a statement. “These grants will continue to help reduce crashes and fatalities all across the state and ensure highway safety remains a top priority.”
In 2021, there were 562 traffic deaths on Maryland roadways, including 131 pedestrians and six bicyclists. While that number is a decrease compared to 2020 when the state had 573 fatalities, including 138 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists, police reports continue to show speed, impairment, and inadequate or improper seat belt use as the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities.
“To eliminate crashes and fatalities in Maryland, we need to work together as partners at the local, state, and federal levels to maintain a safe and reliable highway system and reinforce good driving behaviors,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports. “These grants affirm the commitment of MDOT and the Hogan administration to invest in critical transportation projects and initiatives that benefit residents, visitors, and businesses across Maryland.”
In 2019, Maryland enacted the Vision Zero initiative that set a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on state roadways by 2030. This goal guides partners as they implement safety programs with grant funding. Vision Zero also serves as a blueprint in development and implementation of Maryland’s 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to reduce fatalities and serious injuries across the state utilizing the “Four Es” of traffic safety — education, engineering, enforcement and emergency medical services.
