CAMBRIDGE — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced awards for statewide revitalization funds through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday, Dec. 10.
Encompassing all six of the revitalization programs administered by the DHCD, a total of nearly $63 million was awarded Friday to 214 projects and activities across all 23 counties and Baltimore City.
“These projects and initiatives support responsible redevelopment that is driven by local partnerships,” Hogan said in a press release. “Our state revitalization programs spur economic growth in Maryland’s diverse and vibrant communities, attracting additional public, private, and nonprofit investment while improving quality of life for residents.”
Projects in Dorchester County received funds totaling over $2 million through three of the state programs.
Strategic Demolition Fund Awards
Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. was awarded $1.2 million to demolish the Dorchester County Hospital, Governor’s Hall and other ancillary properties in order to clear and prepare a site for the planned waterfront redevelopment in Cambridge.
The City of Cambridge received $500,000 for phase III of the Mace’s Lane Community Center. The money will go toward pre-development activities for the old Mace’s Lane School building to create the new community center, which will provide programs from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The community center will also house the Blythe M. Jolly Museum and Cultural Center.
The Strategic Demolition Fund aims to catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development and job production in existing Maryland communities, according to a press release from the governor.
Community Legacy Program Awards
The Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation was awarded $250,000 to rehab and stabilize the second floor of the Cannery Building in Cambridge to provide office spaces and support the outdoor plaza renovation overlooking the Harriet Tubman Mural.
The City of Cambridge also received $100,000 to construct a one-story market in the Pine Street National Historic District.
The Community Legacy program provides local governments and community development organizations with funding for essential projects aimed at strengthening communities through activities such as business retention and attraction, encouraging homeownership and commercial revitalization, according to the DHCD.
Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund Awards
Shore Health System will be awarded $500,000 for core and shell construction of a health department approved shared-use commercial kitchen in The Packing House to support small businesses, food entrepreneurs, local farmers, culinary and nutritional education.
The funds were approved Dec. 15 by the Maryland Board of Public Works.
The program provides competitive grants and loans to anchor institutions for community development projects in disinvested areas of Maryland.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
