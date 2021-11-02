ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday, Oct. 29, for counties affected by severe weather, as the National Weather Service warned that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods in a decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummeled the region.
The five Mid-Shore counties were included in the declaration. South Dorchester School in Church Creek was closed Monday, Nov. 1, due to the continued impact of the weekend weather event. Transportation was still affected due to the significant flooding in low lying areas of Dorchester County.
The weather service had forecasted some areas could get the worst tidal flooding that they’d seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003 on Friday and Saturday as strong and persistent winds pushed water into the Chesapeake Bay. Several public school systems and private schools in Maryland were closed Friday.
Hogan issued the state of emergency for areas of Maryland along the shores of the Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic Coast that were under a coastal flood warning.
“Even if you are accustomed to nuisance flooding, this is much more serious and has the potential to be much more damaging over the course of the next 24 hours,” Hogan said early Friday evening. “We are taking this action to bring all necessary state resources to bear, and assist local jurisdictions in their response efforts.”
The state of emergency declaration included Baltimore City and the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester.
The governor urged Maryland residents and visitors to monitor weather forecasts and remain on alert as heavy rains, moderate to major flooding, and hazardous winds affect portions of the state Friday through Sunday.
On Friday morning, water flooded streets near City Dock in downtown Annapolis.
“The rain is coming in a lot right now,” said Leslie Butler, who had come to Annapolis for the day with her children and paused near City Dock during their visit. “It’s crazy high flood waters. I’ve never seen this before.”
The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management warned people to prepare for the possibility of extended road closures through the weekend. In Baltimore, officials offered residents sandbags and warned them to move vehicles from low-lying areas.
Water levels were already elevated Thursday evening, but high tides were expected to be the highest from Friday until high tide Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.