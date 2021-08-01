ST. MICHAELS — Governor Larry Hogan visited Oxford and St. Michaels on Sunday, Aug. 1, highlighting outdoor recreational opportunities on the Eastern Shore and presenting the winning cup at the Governor’s Cup Regatta.
Hogan started his visit by having lunch with local leaders at Doc’s Sunset Grille in Oxford.
After lunch, the governor rode the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, which is believed to be the nation’s oldest privately operated ferry service. The ferry was established in 1683 and has been in continuous service since 1836, transporting guests across the Tred Avon River between Oxford and Bellevue.
Then Hogan traveled to St. Michaels where he and Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddway-Riccio presented Outdoor Ambassador certificates and Governor’s Citations to local businesses Tricycle & Run and Shore Pedal and Paddle.
Established in 2011, Tricycle & Run is a locally owned and operated retailer that sells, rents, and repairs sports equipment used for running, cycling, and swimming. During the pandemic, Tricycle & Run’s event company, TCR management, helped to support some of the only in-person and socially distanced outdoor events on the Eastern Shore.
Shore Pedal & Paddle offers sales and rentals of various water sport equipment for tourists and residents to enjoy the beauty of the Eastern Shore.
While in St. Michaels, Hogan also visited the YMCA branch here. The Y in St. Michaels promotes health and wellness for residents of all ages. The branch offers special opportunities through its senior center.
The last stop on the governor’s tour was the Miles River Yacht Club, which is celebrating 100 years of service. The yacht club promotes social recreation for its members by providing sailing, swimming, and boating opportunities. Hogan presented the cup to the winning team of the Governor’s Cup Log Canoe regatta held at the yacht club.
