SANDY POINT — Governor Larry Hogan was joined Friday by nearly 1,500 members of law enforcement, EMS, and first responders from across the state for the 26th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics Maryland.
“I want to sincerely thank the hundreds of dedicated Maryland police officers, military, fire, and first responders who are participating in this year’s Police Plunge,” said Hogan. “On behalf of the great State of Maryland, thank you for your service each and every day, and for your commitment to this great cause.”
The governor presented the 7th annual Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award to Desiree Holland, who has been a Special Olympics Maryland athlete for 42 years. Holland has competed in track and field, aquatics, and cycling. She has won multiple awards and honors, including a gold medal in the 25 meter butterfly at the 2019 Special Olympics.
The Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award honors the memory of Jimmy Myrick Jr., a Special Olympian who the governor became close with while they were both being treated for cancer at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
In a surprise announcement, Governor Hogan was presented with the Champions Award for his support of Special Olympics Maryland, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Since 1997, the Maryland State Police has partnered with Special Olympics to host the Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Maryland.
The Polar Bear Plunge is the largest single-event fundraiser in the history of Special Olympics Maryland. Plungers this year had a choice of plunging in person at Sandy Point State Park or participating virtually. The event took place over three days with the Cool Schools Plunge on March 24, Police and Corporate Plunge on March 25 and the Maryland Plunge on March 26.
