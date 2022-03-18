CHURCH CREEK — Governor Larry Hogan Saturday officially proclaimed 2022 as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland as the state celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of the nation’s most renowned freedom fighter. The governor announced the designation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek as the kick-off to a full weekend of 200th birthday events celebrating the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad.
“I want to encourage all Marylanders to take time this year to come here to visit Dorchester County, to travel the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Scenic Byway, to visit the countless immersive exhibits, which cover every period of Harriet Tubman’s life from slavery to freedom, or to come see the amazing artifacts from the Ben Ross cabin site, which was confirmed just last fall to have been the home of Harriet Tubman’s father,” said Hogan. “It is truly inspiring to think about how we can walk along the same path she did, where she forged her indelible legacy of freedom.”
Hogan was joined by Tubman descendent Deanna Mitchell, Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas, and other dignitaries for the ceremony.
The Dorchester County native was born and raised in the southern portion of the rural Eastern Shore county where the park that receives thousands of visitors a year is located.
The ceremony on Saturday morning featured a Tubman re-enactor along with other speakers, and a series of programs continued throughout the day and on Sunday. High winds, low air temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation drove the events inside, with attendees listening in from the hallway.
Hogan said that along with other sons and daughters of the state, that Tubman’s actions made Maryland, “a fundamental place in Americas story.”
He said Tubman was a “strong, capable and determined woman,” in spite of, and partially as a result of the “unforgiving” environment of slavery in which she was raised. Hogan said her upbringing in Dorchester gave her “valuable skills” that she would eventually use to rescue others from slavery via the underground railroad.
Tubman descendent Tina Wyatt said the icon overcame “binds of mind and binds of body.”
“She embraced all people, she is a selfless woman, putting others before herself,” Wyatt said. “She felt for this country to be great, we had to throw off the bonds of slavery.”
Cambridge Council President and Acting Mayor Lajan Cephas said Tubman was exemplary. “Her words inspired a nation, including myself,” Cephas said.
Cephas talked about the ongoing efforts to erect a Harriet Tubman statue on the front lawn of the Dorchester County Circuit Courthouse. She said the Sept. 10 installation of the event was in important step in light of the history of slavery and race relations in the county, included slaves being sold on the steps of the courthouse itself.
The work, specifically commissioned for the Dorchester courthouse with sculpture Wesley Wofford, is another positive step, according to Cephas. “The City of Cambridge is on a path to reconciliation,” she said.
In an interview after the initial ceremony, Cephas, her brother and fellow Cambridge Commissioner Sputty Cephas, and relative and Town of Hurlock Mayor Charles Cephas discussed the importance of the Tubman facility. Charles Cephas said that their mutual ancestors lived in the immediate area of the Tubman historical park.
Tubman re-enactor Millicent Sparks gave closing remarks at the event. While she was waiting in the hallway outside of the room, she was greeted with an embrace by multiple people, including one woman moved to tears by the moment.
The weekend also marked the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center, which is co-managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Park Service, and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park. Since opening in 2017, the park has welcomed more than 300,000 guests from nearly 70 countries — despite a lengthy closure and limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those visitors, more than 18,000 youngsters have been sworn in as Harriet Tubman State Park Junior Rangers, following activities that teach about Harriet Tubman’s life and legacy, and the importance of the Underground Railroad.
“This bicentennial year is a perfect time for people to experience Harriet Tubman’s life and legacy by touring the byway and visiting our 17-acre state park and visitors center,” said Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Throughout ‘The Year of Harriet Tubman,’ the park will offer programs and immersive experiences about Harriet Tubman’s life, surrounded by the landscape that looks much like it did during her time.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.